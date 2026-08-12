The Shelby School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to address Superintendent Elliott Crump's DUI case and discuss possible next steps — and when the meeting ended, the board reaffirmed its decision to keep Crump as superintendent.

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Shelby school board reaffirms superintendent's position following DUI special meeting

Earlier this year, Crump pleaded guilty to a per se DUI after rolling a Shelby School District vehicle on I-15 in Pondera County on March 3. He was arrested in Spokane, where he was attending a youth basketball tournament, after a Cascade County judge issued a warrant.

At Tuesday's meeting, Crump addressed the community directly.

"I feel like I poured my heart and soul into our students, staff and our community. March 3, I made a horrible decision. There's nothing I can do to go back and correct that," Crump said.

The board said the meeting was held to bring transparency to the community. Public comments were made by community members — both supporters and critics of Crump — sharing their perspectives.

"I have seen nothing from a procedural standpoint that has been done incorrect," one community member said.

"I have seen this board not retain or terminate people for less. So why does Mr. Crump get a pass?" said another.

After Crump waived his right to privacy, the board publicly disclosed the full details of his punishment for the first time. The disciplinary measures include:

- A prohibition on driving any school district vehicle for three years

- Five days of unpaid leave

- Weekly check-ins with the board chair

- A formal letter of reprimand

- Payment of all costs associated with the accident

- A $1,000 deductible payment for the school vehicle

The school board has reaffirmed its decision to retain Crump as superintendent of Shelby Public Schools.

