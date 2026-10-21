Sheriff: Investigation underway after person reportedly shoots at BNSF train

VALLEY COUNTY, Mont. — An investigation is underway after BNSF workers reported that someone shot at a train Tuesday night, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:20 p.m., BNSF employees reported that someone shot at the locomotive they were operating while it was stopped near the intersection of Tampico Road and North Tampico Road.

The crew said the suspect arrived in a four-door pickup truck with overhead lights and shined a spotlight at the train before they observed a muzzle flash and smoke, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office. After a shot was fired, the pickup truck then left the scene.

Responding officers found a shell casing at the scene, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office. Additional evidence was also recovered and is being processed by the Montana Crime Lab. The train continued west and will be inspected for additional damage.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is encouraging the public to reach out to them if they have any information about this incident.

