Update: Simms High School reopens after bomb detection team finds no threat

CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. — Update 1:10 p.m.

Students and re-entered the Simms High School building at 11:40 a.m. after a K-9 bomb detection team from the Malmstrom Air Force base in Great Falls found no evidence of a threat, according to Sun River Valley School District officials.

Normal school operations have resumed, and all after-school practices will take place as scheduled, school officials said.

(original report) A possible bomb threat was reported at Simms High School, prompting authorities to respond and the school to be evacuated, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and the Sun River Valley School District.

"All students are safe; there is no known threat to students at this time, and all parents have been notified," the Cascade County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said the threat was made via voicemail.

In a message sent to Simms High School families, the Sun River Valley School District said the school had been evacuated. The message also noted that there is no threat at nearby Fort Shaw Elementary School.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said deputies are awaiting the arrival of a bomb detection dog to assist with a sweep of the school.

Parents and guardians are allowed to pick up their children from the school. The school district said it plans to resume school operations after law enforcement completes its sweep.

