GREAT FALLS — A debate is brewing over whether public institutions should use artificial intelligence to manage their social media—and people on both sides have strong feelings about it.

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Should schools and nonprofits use AI for social media? Great Falls residents weigh in.

Great Falls Public Schools recently acknowledged using AI on its social media pages, saying no staff member is hired specifically for the role and that the work falls on volunteers and staff with other responsibilities. In a public statement, GFPS said it uses AI as a productivity tool to help manage the volume of information the district needs to share — and noted that not every graphic that looks AI-generated actually is, with many created using design tools like Canva.

"Our goal is to use it thoughtfully and responsibly as a productivity tool, not as a replacement for the creativity, work, or contributions of our students and staff," the district said in its statement.

Family Promise of Great Falls faces a similar resource challenge.

"There are only three staff members in the office, and we have one contracted employee," said Tiffany Wilkson, who handles marketing, outreach, and operations for the organization.

For Wilkson, AI-generated images solve a specific and sensitive problem — protecting the privacy of the families Family Promise serves.

"When you're talking about an organization like Family Promise and you're dealing with family homelessness, it's important to get real stories out there. But of course, you always want to protect the privacy of your families. So having the access to AI generated images is actually very beneficial," she said.

Wilkson says social media is not just a communications tool for Family Promise — it is a direct lifeline for the families they serve.

"We had a family that didn't have a vehicle, and dad needed transportation to and from work. It was several miles. And so, I made a Facebook post and asked for a donation of a bicycle. And bam! He got his bicycle," she said.

QUENTIN SHORES — MTN NEWS, FACEBOOK AI social media use by GFPS, nonprofits sparks community debate

Wilkson also acknowledged that she was initially unaware that AI-generated images should be disclosed on each post. After learning this, she went back and edited her posts to clarify AI use and made a follow-up post explaining her reasons.

But not everyone in the community sees it that way — particularly when it comes to the school district. For Harlee Barrow, a 2025 Great Falls High School graduate who studied graphic design, photography, and visual art, the use of AI by her former school hits close to home.

"It was disappointing," Barrow said.

The rise of AI has already changed her plans. Barrow had intended to pursue a college degree in graphic design before deciding the job market had shifted too much to make it worthwhile.

"A lot of companies aren't going to be looking for graphic designers," she said.

Barrow says GFHS does not need to look far for an alternative — the talent is already in the building. She points to graphic design classes, yearbook students, and art students who would welcome the opportunity to have their work featured publicly. She also suggested practical solutions — a QR code submission system where students could upload images for staff to select from, or using leftover designs from the annual T-shirt design contest for future social media posts.

"You have a field and a group of students in graphic design classes, in yearbook classes, or just art students in general who would really like to be known for what they do, rather than just drawing on a piece of paper and getting a grade for it," she said.

MTN News reached out to GFPS for further comment and had not heard back as of publication. The debate reflects a broader national conversation about where AI belongs — and where it does not.

