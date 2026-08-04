While firefighters battle the Ant Park Fire in the Little Belt Mountains, another team is hard at work just down the road.

Instead of preparing for winter visitors, Showdown Montana has transformed its lodge into a support hub, serving hot meals and providing facilities for the approximately 150 firefighters assigned to the fire.

Showdown Montana serves firefighters battling Ant Park Fire with meals and support

The ski area has become a temporary base of operations for the U.S. Forest Service, with fire crews, vehicles and equipment filling the parking lots and base area as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

"We're supporting the Forest Service by providing food, and then obviously, they're using the whole facility," said Showdown owner Katie Boedecker. "So, they have taken over the parking lots and the base area around the lodge."

Preparing three meals a day for dozens of firefighters is no small task, but Showdown Project Manager Luke Jaraczesky said the effort is about making sure crews have a warm meal waiting after long shifts on the fire line.

"We've definitely been working really hard on the food. We have three meals a day for 150 folks," Jaraczeski said. "We try to give them good food, hopefully a taste of home while they're here."

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For many firefighters, those meals are a welcome change from the food they're accustomed to while responding to wildfires.

"A lot of times when these guys are out in the field or on other fires, they're eating MREs or cold food," Jaraczeski said. "So we're really trying to make sure that they're well fed with hot food, and hopefully delivering a good experience for them while they're here working in our mountains."

Boedecker said supporting the firefighters is a meaningful way for the ski area to give back to those protecting the surrounding communities and public lands.

"Providing food—it's the best work," she said. "These guys are literally risking their lives to help us, and we take it very serious and we're really good at it."

According to fire officials as of Tuesday morning, the Ant Park Fire is estimated at 387 acres and remains at 0% containment. Firefighters continue constructing fireline, identifying and containing spot fires, and protecting critical infrastructure while taking advantage of cooler temperatures and higher overnight humidity to strengthen containment efforts.

Forest road closures remain in effect around the fire area to protect public safety and allow firefighters and emergency vehicles to operate safely. Officials are asking the public to respect all closures and barriers.

As firefighters continue their work, Showdown is asking the community to help support crews by donating healthy snacks, bottled water, Gatorade and personal hygiene items, including feminine hygiene products and men's shaving supplies.

Boedecker said the response from firefighters has reinforced why the effort is worthwhile.

"We put a lot of love into the food and the work that we're doing," she said. "And I think they feel that."