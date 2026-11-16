Smart Blend Technology brings growers together to share results and discuss next steps

HAVRE, Montana — What started with trials on the Baltrusch brothers’ farm is reaching more growers.

After inviting other farmers to try Lípasma, Smart Blend Technology brought growers together for Farmer Day in Havre on Nov. 2 to share results, answer questions and discuss what comes next.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Smart Blend Technlogy brings growers together to share results, discuss next steps

The company describes Lípasma as a regenerative plant food designed to help crops absorb and use nutrients more efficiently. Company leaders say their broader goal is to support soil health over time while reducing reliance on conventional fertilizer. During presentations, they described a blend that includes molasses, kelp and protein-derived nitrogen from soy.

The company says it applied its liquid plant-nutrition product to over 40,000 acres during the 2026 growing season. Looking ahead, they plan to supply more farms and grow their storage capacity.

“We’ve got the guys completely behind us. We've got the skeptics and we're here to answer all the questions," said Greg Baltrusch, a farmer and co-founder.

Greg and his brothers, Gary and Gerald, built the business around reducing conventional fertilizer use and eliminating cost uncertainty, all while maintaining crop nutrition. There were a number of presentations during the event inviting growers to look at it in more detail and to see what it actually costs.

Madison Collier / MTN News Greg Baltrusch reported fertilizer-program costs of about $50 per acre with Lípasma, compared with $70 under his farm’s previous program.

For the brothers, it all started on their own farm. They put their previous fertilizer program at about $70 an acre, compared with $27 for starter fertilizer and $23 for Lípasma under their new program.

He reported similar crop yields, though costs vary by operation. The company lists a suggested retail price of $60 per gallon.

Greg also discussed how application fits into work already happening in the field. He said Lípasma is applied after crops emerge.

“We can tank mix with our herbicides, get it done in one pass,” he explained.

As they shared their experiences, the presenters touched on results that fell short of expectations.

“I know some of you guys had, say, less than stellar results, and I’ll take blame in that,” said Tom Costamagna, who developed Lípasma.

Costamagna said the company did not realize some growers had already used their full fertilizer program. He explained that some unexpected results happened because Lípasma was added on top of the existing program instead of replacing part of it.

Madison Collier / MTN News Company leaders present before (left) and after (right) trial photos during a discussion of Lípasma’s field performance at Farmer Day in Havre.

The discussions also went to research. An MSU report prepared for Smart Blend Technology, “Inoculant Evaluation in Central Montana,” found that the reduced-nitrogen treatments performed as well as the standard fertilizer treatment.

That finding includes several treatments and does not prove that Lípasma caused the results.

The authors also note that weather likely affected yields and say more years of research in different conditions are needed.

Company leaders said they are committed to funding continued trials with Montana State University.

Members of the Havre FFA chapter also attended Farmer Day to learn about the work happening close to home and what it could mean for their generation.

“I’m just looking for what the next generation can expect,” said chapter President Daceen Verploegen.

For her, that meant learning “how to keep our soil healthy and our crops healthy for the next year’s harvest.”