GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Symphony is teaming up with the Montana Ballet Company and the Electric City Youth Chorus to bring The Nutcracker to the Mansfield Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The symphony says it will be the first time in more than a decade that its orchestra has played Tchaikovsky’s score live alongside the full ballet.

WATCH the report below:

‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Great Falls with live orchestra

The performance will also be a first for music director Robert Kahn, who spoke with MTN about the production while looking ahead to his first season with the symphony.

“I think it’s one of the greatest musical masterpieces in the world, and I’ve actually never done it, so I’m really excited,” he said.

The performance runs about two hours and 20 minutes, including intermission.

Show and ticket information

- When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A free pre-concert talk begins at 6:30 p.m.

- Where: Mansfield Theater, 2 Park Drive S., Great Falls.

- Tickets: Check here for the program and ticketing information.