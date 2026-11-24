GREAT FALLS — If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house over Thanksgiving weekend, there are plenty of options around Great Falls.

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Thanksgiving in Great Falls

From running and shopping to basketball, hockey, boxing and holiday performances, events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Thanksgiving Day

The annual Burn the Bird takes place Thanksgiving morning at Gibson Park. According to Great Falls Montana Tourism, the event begins at 8 a.m. and includes running and walking options, with a portion of race fees supporting the River’s Edge Trail.

Friday

The Merry Little Market begins Friday at Holiday Village Mall and continues through the weekend.

Friday also includes MSU-Northern women’s basketball at McLaughlin Center Gymnasium and several live-music options around town, including performances at the Frontier Inn, Sip 'n Dip and Celtic Cowboy.

Saturday

Saturday brings one of the busiest event schedules of the weekend.

According to Great Falls Montana Tourism, options include:

Great Falls Americans hockey at the Great Falls Ice Plex.

The Golden Pickle pickleball tournament at Scheels Aim High Big Sky Center.

Montana’s Finest Boxing at Montana ExpoPark.

A Christmas Craft Fair at the Great Falls Elks Lodge.

The Merry Little Market at Holiday Village Mall.

Lady Argos basketball at McLaughlin Center Gymnasium.

Downtown Great Falls will also host the Parade of Lights on Saturday as the community moves into the Christmas season.

Sunday

The weekend continues Sunday with another day of the Merry Little Market at Holiday Village Mall.

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For those looking for something on stage, The Nutcracker is scheduled at Mansfield Theater.

Whether you’re looking for sports, shopping, live entertainment or an early start on Christmas activities, Great Falls has events scheduled throughout the extended weekend.

