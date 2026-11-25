It's that time of year when family and friends come together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The MTN News team and our team of dedicated meteorologists, who monitor conditions across Montana every day, want to wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving.

WATCH HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST HERE:

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's what to expect across Montana

As you make your holiday travel plans, our hope is that everyone reaches their destination safely. Remember, never drink and drive, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.

Here's a look at the Thanksgiving travel forecast for every corner of Montana.

Statewide Thanksgiving travel weather: Key takeaways



Wednesday is generally the best travel day statewide, with mostly dry or quiet conditions.

Thanksgiving Day: Conditions remain fairly favorable in many lower elevations, but snow begins affecting mountain passes, particularly along the Continental Divide and Montana-Idaho border.

Strong winds become a major travel concern Thanksgiving into Friday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and across central/eastern Montana.

Friday into Saturday is the main period to watch. A Pacific storm system brings increasing rain, mountain snow and eventually lower-elevation rain/snow in western and southwest Montana.

Mountain passes face the greatest risk of difficult travel, with slick or snow-covered roads and reduced visibility possible.

Travelers in high-profile vehicles, semis, RVs and vehicles pulling trailers should pay particular attention to strong-wind forecasts.

Western Montana | Missoula

Wednesday

Weak high pressure keeps conditions dry.

Valley inversions and fog may linger in some locations.

Highs generally in the upper 30s to mid-40s, but areas stuck beneath fog or inversions will stay cooler.

Thanksgiving Day

A series of Pacific systems begins moving into the northern Rockies.

Valleys: Rain or a rain/snow mix.

Mountains: Light snow.

Travelers should prepare for light snow over mountain passes, especially:

Passes along the Montana-Idaho border Marias Pass in the Glacier region



Friday

Warmer temperatures favor rain in the valleys.

Rain/snow continues in the mountains.

Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday: Valley rain/snow and mountain snow continue.

Highs remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Travel concern

Greatest concern is snow and slick conditions over mountain passes, particularly beginning Thanksgiving and continuing into the weekend.

North-central & Northeastern Montana | Great Falls

Wednesday through Friday

Travel conditions should be generally good, but strong winds and mountain snow create some exceptions.

Rocky Mountain Front / Cut Bank

Very strong winds tonight through Friday morning.

Gusts could reach 75 mph.

Significant concern for:

Semis RVs High-profile vehicles Vehicles pulling trailers



Plains

Widespread gusty to strong winds develop Thanksgiving Day and continue into Friday.

Gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Continental Divide / Mountain passes

Snow expected along the Divide Thanksgiving into Friday.

Additional mountain snow possible east of the Divide Thursday night into Friday.

Possible:

Slick roads Reduced visibility Snow-covered stretches



Marias Pass

One of the higher-concern travel areas.

Snow combined with strong winds could make Thanksgiving travel more difficult.

Travelers crossing the Continental Divide should use caution.

South-central & Eastern Montana | Billings

Wednesday

Best travel day.

Generally quiet weather across:

Central Montana South-central Montana Eastern Montana Northern Wyoming



Thanksgiving afternoon into Friday

Strong winds develop along the western foothills.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph or stronger possible through Friday.

Friday

Strong winds spread across more of the region.

Gusts generally 30 to 45 mph.

High-profile vehicles face the greatest risk, including:

Semis Box trucks Motorhomes



Mountain snow

Snow develops Thanksgiving and continues through Saturday morning in mountains and foothills.

Beartooths and Absarokas: Up to 1 foot of snow possible.

Adjacent foothills: A couple of inches possible.

Crazy Mountains and Bighorns: Around 6 inches possible.

Bozeman Pass

Worth watching closely Friday into Saturday for deteriorating conditions.

Lower elevations

Most roads should remain in fairly good shape.

Rain likely develops first Friday.

Brief rain/snow mix possible Saturday morning.

No major lower-elevation impacts currently expected.

Southwest Montana | Bozeman & Butte

Wednesday

Generally quiet travel conditions.

Early fog could briefly reduce visibility.

Widespread rain and snow are not expected during the day.

Thanksgiving Day

Travel remains fairly favorable at lower elevations.

Mainly cloudy to partly sunny.

Highs upper 30s to mid-40s.

Clouds increase later Thanksgiving.

Snow chances increase around West Yellowstone Thursday night.

Friday

Weather becomes more unsettled.

Lower valleys: Increasing rain chances.

West Yellowstone and mountains: Increasing snow.

Higher mountain passes could begin deteriorating Friday evening.

More widespread impacts possible Friday night.

Friday night into Saturday: Main concern

Most important travel period to watch in southwest Montana.

Colder air arrives Friday night while precipitation becomes more widespread.

Rain increasingly mixes with and changes to snow.

Bozeman



90% chance of precipitation Friday night.

Rain changes to a rain/snow mix and eventually snow.

Additional snow possible Saturday morning.

Dillon



Precipitation transitions toward snow Friday night.

West Yellowstone



1 to 3 inches Friday night, with additional snow Saturday.

Mountain passes

Falling snow levels could produce snow-covered or slick roads Friday night into Saturday morning.

Exact impacts to valley roads depend on how quickly colder air moves into the region.



Helena & Central Montana

Thanksgiving Day

Mild for late November, with highs in the 40s to low 50s in many locations.

Wind will make temperatures feel colder.

Overall, the main Thanksgiving travel consideration is the wind rather than widespread precipitation.

Black Friday

Widespread gusty to strong winds continue.

Sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph.

Gusts of 40 to 50+ mph possible.

Highs remain in the 40s to low 50s.

Around Helena:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Higher terrain has a better chance of snow.

North-central Montana:

Partly cloudy and mostly dry. Isolated rain and snow showers possible in the mountains.



Friday Night Into Saturday

Travel impacts could increase Friday night into Saturday morning as a disturbance moves through.

Areas of rain and snow are possible, particularly:

Around Helena Cascade County Judith Basin County Fergus County

The best chance for precipitation appears to be Saturday morning.

Precipitation should taper off as Saturday progresses.

Skies gradually clear, with some sunshine possible later Saturday.

Saturday

Winds weaken considerably compared with Friday, but conditions remain breezy.

Sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Cooler air returns.

Highs range from the mid-to-upper 30s to low-to-mid 40s.

Sunday

Partly cloudy, mostly dry and chilly.

Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Generally better weather for post-Thanksgiving return travel.

Early Next Week

Monday: Another disturbance could bring snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mostly dry, but a little breezy.

Chilly temperatures continue, with highs generally in the 30s to low 40s.

Key Helena-area travel concerns