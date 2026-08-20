A labor dispute involving former employees of Hometown Harvest Foods in Great Falls is continuing more than a month after new ownership took over the store.

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Union Picketing Continues Outside Hometown Harvest Foods Amid Labor Dispute

Former employees and members of UFCW Local 1889 have continued picketing outside the grocery store, located in the former Everyday IGA location. The union says the workers were wrongfully terminated after the change in ownership and is asking the store's owner to sit down with them to discuss the situation.

Terrie Trettenbach, president of UFCW Local 1889, said the union believes about half of the store's employees were let go after the ownership change.

“We had a contract at this store, a union contract with good wages, good benefits. The new owner decided she didn't want to carry the contract anymore,” Trettenbach explained.

MTN NEWS “We had a contract at this store, a union contract with good wages and good benefits. The new owner decided she didn't want to carry the contract anymore,” Trettenbach explained.

She said the union's goal is to resolve the dispute and get workers back into union jobs with good pay and benefits.

A month later, the picketers remain outside the store.

“As long as it takes,” Trettenbach said when asked how long the union plans to continue the protest. “Hopefully she comes out and has the conversation with us about what we can do to remedy the situation and take some signs down.”

The union also says it has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the owner, alleging some employees were targeted because of their involvement with the union.

The ongoing picketing also drew the attention of independent U.S. Senate candidate Seth Bodnar, who met with the protesters Tuesday.

“We need to respect unions. We need to respect the contracts that are in place. And we need to stand up and stand in solidarity with workers across the state and across this country,” Bodnar said.

MTN NEWS “We need to respect unions. We need to respect the contracts that are in place. And we need to stand up and stand in solidarity with workers across the state and across this country,” Bodnar said.

Hometown Harvest Foods' owner has been contacted about the concerns raised by the union and former employees. The owner and the station are working to arrange an interview with specific questions about the concerns raised.

The union says it plans to continue picketing outside the store while it waits for a conversation with the new ownership.

