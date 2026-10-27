University of Providence to cease operations after end of 2026-2027 academic year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The University of Providence will cease educational operations at the end of the 2026-2027 academic year, the university announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the university's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to cease the school's educational operations at the conclusion of the current academic year. The vote came after the university exhausted all viable paths forward, the school said.

The university's final day of instruction will be Aug. 20, 2027.

Outside of educational instruction, the university will still have some academic and administrative activities that will continue beyond that Aug. 20 date to ensure students receive their final grades, academic records and more.

"We recognize the grief and uncertainty this decision will bring to students, families, employees, alumni and the Great Falls community,” said Dr. Caroline Goulet, president of the University of Providence. “Our responsibility now is to care for the people who make up this University community, maintain the quality of their educational experience, and provide clear guidance and support as they prepare for what comes next.”

The school said it will now focus on "maintaining a strong academic experience, helping students complete their degrees or transition to another institution, supporting faculty and staff with dignity and respect and stewarding the institution responsibly through closure."

The closure comes after the university looked for a sustainable path forward over the past several years as enrollment continually declined and financial pressures increased. Before this decision, the university had restructured academic programs, reduced operating expenses, pursued new enrollment and revenue strategies and explored potential partnerships with other institutions.

“For nearly 95 years, the University of Providence has been an important Catholic ministry,” said Terry Cosgrove, chair of the Board of Trustees. “While this chapter of the University's history is ending, its mission and impact will endure through the generations of graduates, faculty, staff, Sisters and partners who have carried the spirit of Providence into their communities. We are committed to honoring that legacy with the same compassion, dignity and integrity that have guided the University since its founding.”

For current students who won't finish their degrees before the university closes, the university has approved a teach-out arrangement with a partner institution or transfer to another college, based on their program, progress and individual circumstances.

The school is also setting up individual meetings with all employees Wednesday, Oct. 28 to provide information about employment timelines, compensation and more.

“Our employees have served this institution and its students with dedication, often through exceptionally difficult circumstances,” Goulet said. “Their contributions are an enduring part of the University's legacy. They deserve our gratitude, timely information and thoughtful support as they navigate this transition.”

The University of Providence was founded in 1932 by a collaborative effort between the Sisters of Providence, the Ursuline Sisters and the Catholic Bishop of Great Falls.

"While we let go with heavy hearts, the mission and spirit of Providence will continue to live on through graduates of this fine institution and the faculty and staff who have served so well over the years,” said Mary Anne Sladich-Lantz, president of Providence Ministries.

