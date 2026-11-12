GREAT FALLS — For Air Force veteran Ryan Wells, participating in Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony was about more than carrying on a tradition. It was an opportunity to recognize the people he has come to call family.

"To me, it means support. It means family, because a lot of them were veterans," Wells said. "And whether we wear the same uniform or not, we're still veterans, and we're still family."

WATCH Madison Collier’s report below:

'We're still family': Great Falls veterans reflect on service and community

The Montana Veterans Memorial Association hosted its 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at the University of Providence, bringing veterans and community members together to recognize those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Wells, treasurer of the Montana chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club, helped begin the ceremony by ringing the bell as part of the Bells of Peace Remembrance.

He spent four years on active duty in the Air Force, finishing his service at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

And although that chapter has ended, Wells said his commitment to supporting others continues through his involvement with the motorcycle club.

The organization has participated in community efforts beyond the veteran population, including Bikers for Kids in Need, which helped deliver food and presents to families facing financial hardships.

"The community supporting us helps us support the community," Wells said.

Madison Collier / MTN News The Montana chapter of the U.S. Veterans motorcycle club participated in the Bells of Peace Remembrance to open Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony.

That connection between veterans and the broader community also showed up in Wednesday's turnout, according to Steve Lynch, a board member and keeper of the flags for the Montana Veterans Memorial Association.

Lynch, also a military veteran, said he was encouraged to see people of different ages participating in the ceremony.

"When the talk of apathy came up, you know, is that something that is a generational thing? And I don't think so," Lynch said. "I think I saw it here today with a good mix of folks that we had that people do care. People are concerned and people do still want to honor our veterans."

He said the association has also seen younger veterans and their families become more involved in supporting the memorial and its mission.

The association operates through donations and volunteer support rather than other funding, making continued community involvement important to its future.

"The beauty of having younger veterans is they're so connected," Lynch said. "And they're bringing in that influence into our association, which we will need going forward definitely."

Madison Collier / MTN News Steve Lynch, Montana Veterans Memorial Association board member

The ceremony also featured a keynote address from retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward E. "Ed" Saunders, an author and historian who helped establish the Yellowstone County World War I Women's Memorial in Billings.

Military personnel from Malmstrom Air Force Base presented the colors, and Air Force Junior ROTC cadets led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Musical tributes included performances by the Sound of the Falls Chorus, a bagpipe salute by Great Falls Pipe Band Leader Jesse Callender and Taps performed by Great Falls Municipal Band trumpet player Kurt Mueller.

For Wells, those moments carried particular significance as he thought about the men and women who served before him and alongside him, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said the bonds formed through military service remain important long after veterans return to civilian life.

"It's important to me because I've stood alongside them, and I wouldn't tell them no if they called me and said, I need help, because that's what we're here for," Wells said.

While Wednesday's ceremony provided an opportunity for the Great Falls community to recognize veterans, Wells hopes that support continues throughout the year.

"Just support your veterans, not just on one day," he said. "Support them every day."