GLASGOW — A Montana woman is set to appear on tonight's episode of the popular game show, Jeopardy!

Originally from Glasgow, Erica Doornek proudly represents what she calls the “most remote town in the lower 48 states,” also known as “The Middle of Nowhere.”

Sneak peek at Erica in action:

"Who is on tonight's Jeopardy?" Montana woman to compete in popular game show

Currently living in Billings, Erica plans to wear earrings featuring Montana's state gemstone, moss agate.

Erica has lived in both Glacier National Park and Klondike Gold Rush Park and graduated from the University of Montana–Missoula with a major in Print Journalism. She works as an administrative assistant with the Bureau of Reclamation and serves on a local Community Development Board that helps distribute federal grants to disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Jeopardy! airs at 6 pm on KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena following the MTN 5:30 PM News.

JEOPARDY! PRODUCTIONS INC.