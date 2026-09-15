Wildlife officials confirm bear that attacked Montana man near Augusta was a grizzly

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed that the bear that attacked a hunter Monday near Augusta was a grizzly.

Wildlife officials said Tuesday they used evidence at the site of the attack, including bear hair and tracks, to confirm the species.

The victim, a 20-year-old archery hunter, encountered the bear on state land along Elk Creek southwest of Augusta.

Investigators also found the carcass of a domestic cow about 150 yards away from the attack.

The area surrounding the attack is closed to public access during an investigation.

The victim suffered significantly but non-life-threatening injuries, according to FWP. He managed to walk to his vehicle, then drive himself to Simms, where his father took him to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

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