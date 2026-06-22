The old Shopko building in Great Falls is being transformed. A brand-new WinCo Foods is on the way, and city officials say it is a sign of bigger things to come for the community.

"It has a total project evaluation of $24 million," said Brock Cherry, Director of Planning and Community Development.

(WATCH: WinCo Foods Coming to Great Falls with major development)

WinCo Foods Coming to Great Falls with major development

That investment includes gutting the old Shopko building, remodeling the interior, and making improvements to the parking lot — something Cherry says is long overdue.

"If you're familiar about that parking area, it's probably time for some improvements. There has been some wear and tear over the years," he said.

The new Great Falls location will mark the sixth WinCo Foods to open in Montana. The first Montana locations opened in Helena and Billings in 2019.

The announcement has generated significant buzz online. City Commissioner Joe McKenney was among those who took to social media to share the news.

"And do I have some exciting news for you. WinCo Foods is coming to Great Falls, bringing new jobs, new shopping opportunities, and more momentum," McKenney wrote.

City officials say the development is part of a broader effort to attract new residents to Great Falls. WinCo Foods has not responded to a request for comment on a timeline, but sources close to the project say the store could open within months.

