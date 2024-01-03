2 cases of Legionnaires' reported after stays at New Hampshire resort

Health officials in New Hampshire confirmed that two people who stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, New Hampshire, contracted Legionnaires' disease. Of the two patients, one died and a second person was hospitalized.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services said a Massachusetts resident died after contracting the disease. A resident of Rhode Island was in the hospital.

New Hampshire health officials sent a notice to health care providers throughout the state warning them of the exposures.

The Mountain View Grand Resort has remained open since the incident was reported. The resort said it was working with officials to determine if the two patients were affected as a result of visiting the resort.

"We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source," the resort said.

Legionnaires' disease is pneumonia characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and pulmonary infiltrates consistent with pneumonia, health officials said. Symptoms usually start 2-14 days after infection, they say.

Doctors in the region are encouraged to screen for Legionnaires'. It generally causes 2%-10% of community-based pneumonia cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bacteria that causes the disease is generally spread through water droplets in the air. Generally 1 out of 10 people who contract the disease die, the CDC says.

