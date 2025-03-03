MTN News not only covers Montana communities, but our employees are also part of them. We understand that lives change, and people change, and online search results can have a lasting impact on someone’s ability to move forward.

We welcome appeals from people who would like the station to update past articles or remove an article entirely from our website. We believe these actions will give people the promise of moving forward without minor indiscretions of the past following them into the future.

Which types of articles will we consider editing or removing?

Stories that are eligible for editing or removal include, but are not limited to:



Nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, particularly those from many years ago.

Missing persons cases that are resolved without criminal charges.

Incidents such as Amber Alerts which were resolved without criminal charges.

Stories and photos that involve embarrassing, non-criminal behavior.

The decision to edit or remove an article lies solely with our editorial team.

Which types of articles will we NOT consider removing?

MTN News will not consider requests involving serious felonies, particularly those involving violent crimes.

Public figures and those in positions of trust are held to a higher standard of scrutiny and therefore, stories involving these individuals will be evaluated accordingly.

What research goes into our decisions?

MTN News may check court records and other public records to make an informed, compassionate decision.

If you would like us to review and article, please send an email to krtvnews@krtv.com and include the following information:

