30 gifts under $30 at JCPenney for everyone on your list

You’re making your list and checking it twice, but buying a special gift for all of your nearest and dearest can really add up.

A recent JCPenney survey found that 73% of consumers planned a holiday shopping budget, and almost a quarter of respondents said they plan to spend less money on gifts compared to last year.

Knowing that many shoppers are on a budget this season, JCPenney is keeping the prices on hundreds of popular gifts the same as last year — or even lower. To help you start checking off your shopping list, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts under $30 for everyone on your list.

“As families gather and find joy in festivities and giving, JCPenney is helping them make every moment count without having to choose between style, quality and value,” said Katie Mullen, chief customer officer for JCPenney. “This time of year, though joyful, can also be financially challenging for many. We’re here to offer beloved brands, iconic deals, a rewarding shopping experience and in-store services that make the season merry and bright without breaking the bank.”

Spouses, parents, kids, friends, coworkers — JCPenney has gifts under $30 for all of them. Get ready to cross those names off your shopping list!

For Kids

$6 (was $8) at JCPenney

Hot Wheels cars are a perennial holiday gift favorite. Whether the kids display or play with them, this variety pack will add five times the fun. Each 5-pack has a unifying theme, and availability varies by store.

$12 (was $20) at JCPenney

Young Disney fans will love this watch featuring one of the most iconic characters, Minnie Mouse. She looks pretty in pink on the watch face, and that color scheme is carried throughout the design with jewels and the watch band.

This watch is part of JCPenney’s current Black Friday promotion with a 40% markdown off the regular $20 price.

$12 (was $20) at JCPenney

Feel the power of one of the world’s great superheroes with this cool watch! The Spiderman Automatic watch has the Marvel hero featured prominently in the watch face design and adjustable strap. The built-in light makes the digital numbers easy to read, even in the dark.

This watch is part of JCPenney’s current Black Friday promotion with a 40% markdown off the regular $20 price.

For Mom

$28 (was $59) at JCPenney

Choose from five beautiful colors/patterns and five sizes with this cozy plush robe. Its long sleeves and thick, soft fabric will keep mom warm all winter.

$10 (was $18) at JCPenney

What goes better with a cozy robe than the softest slippers?

Available in four sizes (small to extra large) and 11 colors, these slippers are made with faux fur for a luxurious feel that will keep feet comfy and toasty in style.

$12 (was $30) at JCPenney

Mom’s bath time deserves something special. This 6-piece set of bath bombs will make her feel like she’s enjoying time at the spa with scents such as chamomile, peppermint, eucalyptus, lavender, jasmine and lemon.

$15 (was $49) at JCPenney

This pair of fleece pajamas is perfect for lounging around the house on those chilly winter days and nights.

Available in sizes 1X-3X, there are 10 lovely patterns from which to choose. There are festive reds for the holiday season and several plaids and pastel colors with polka dots.

For Sister

$20 (was $40) at JCPenney

Give your sister this glamorous gift that will allow her to change her nail color to go with any festive outfit for the season. She’ll get 10 mini bottles that include some of OPI’s top colors and a few “Terribly Nice” shades designed just for the holidays!

$12 (was $60) at JCPenney

The holiday tree and decorations aren’t the only thing that should sparkle this season.

Show your sister how much she lights up a room with this four-piece jewelry set that includes one 18-inch necklace and three pairs of earrings. The collection comes in a light-up box that gives the pendant and earrings extra sparkle.

$24 ($170 value) at JCPenney

Your sister is already beautiful, but this Advent calendar would be a wonderful gift for self-care. It includes various beauty care items, including mousse, a hair mask, skin serum, vouchers for foundation, a JCPenney salon service, and much more!

For Grandma

$20 (was $60) at JCPenney

Wrap grandma in loving warmth with this faux fur heated body wrap. It is infused with lavender and can help relieve muscle pain and soreness while feeling luxurious against the skin.

$10 (was $28) at JCPenney

Winter days mean bundling up against the cold weather. But why not do it in style? This 76-inch scarf comes in five trendy patterns and is long enough to wear as a shawl or to wrap around for a fun, layered look.

For Father or Adult Son

$20 (was $44) at JCPenney

Sometimes, we all need a break in our work day. If someone in your life loves playing billiards, give him this miniature version of the game.

It comes with two cue sticks, stick chalk, a complete set of mini billiard balls and a rack. The pockets light up when a player sinks a ball.

$15 (was $39) at JCPenney

The DIYers and fix-it guys can always use an extra flashlight and spare tools for those jobs around the house or on the road.

This LED spotlight and toolkit combines all of these things. It includes a flashlight, screwdrivers, a tape measurer, a box cutter and much more. This gift checks off all the boxes for the guy who loves to have everything he needs for repair projects in one convenient location.

$18.50 at JCPenney

Help the men in your life keep their hair looking as fabulous as it did the day they came home from the barber shop with this pomade.

The Redken Maneuver Cream Pomade gives medium hold for all hair types and provides texture and a touch of shine to the hair.

$20 (was $44) at JCPenney

The guys in your family have been begging for a foosball table, and you can’t bear the thought of it in your house. There is a compromise available!

This mini LED Foosball game can sit on any table; at less than 2 feet long, excited players can get a tournament going almost anywhere. When a goal is scored, the board lights up in celebration.

$12 (was $32) at JCPenney

Winter gloves need to keep the hands warm. However, they should also not be too bulky.

These fleece-lined gloves won’t feel heavy on your hands but will protect the wearer from cold temperatures. Plus, they have finger-touch grips to allow for smartphone use. No more pulling off the gloves to work the phone!

$20 (was $50) at JCPenney

Is there such a thing as too many hats and scarves? Every year, one or the other turns up missing. Or, maybe they get left at work or school.

This trendy beanie and scarf set has a classic look and comes in three colors: black, grey and tan. The ensemble is the perfect foundation for a winter outerwear wardrobe.

For Grandpa

$16 (was $50) at JCPenney

Grandpa will look handsome and keep warm this winter with this fashionable sweatshirt.

Available in four colors (white, blue, black and green), the mock neck allows for the popular layered look but also allows for snapping up for a different style. Fleece cotton ensures a comfortable fit and warmth all season long. As a bonus, there is a snap-button half pocket on the front.

$20 (was $50) at JCPenney

A hooded robe will have grandpa feeling like a million bucks this holiday season.

Whether he’s lounging around the house or getting out of the shower, the soft, long-sleeved robe will likely be his favorite thing to put on. He’ll also love the two front slip pockets to keep his phone or other necessities handy.

$18 (was $36) at JCPenney

Grandpa deserves a pair of slippers that are thick, luxurious and easy to slip on. These slippers from St. John’s have memory foam for ultimate comfort. Lined with faux fur, the slip-ons are extra soft and warm.

For Everyone

$20 (was $40) at JCPenney

Our four-legged friends can’t be left out of the holiday gift-giving!

When the weather isn’t nice, and the pups need to take a walk, make sure they have this vest from Paw & Tail. Available in three sizes for dogs weighing between 10 and 70 pounds, the quilted vest can easily be put on and removed thanks to hook and loop tape closures. It is machine washable in case the dogs get a little too excited playing outside.

$20 at JCPenney

A stainless steel water bottle with a handle and straw will make staying hydrated easy and fun. Toss the plastic water bottles aside for this durable and environmentally-friendly option.

This tumbler holds up to 40 ounces of your favorite drink and will keep it cold for hours. Best of all, it comes in five fabulous colors and is dishwasher safe.

$16 (was $40) at JCPenney

Candles and the holidays go together like cookies and milk for Santa. That’s why this four-piece jar candle collection would make an ideal gift.

The collection has four holiday-themed scents, including winterberry, alpine woods, sweet holiday peppermint and freshly baked cookies.

$10 at JCPenney

Give the gift of relief all year long with this reusable body wrap. It can be used for cold or heat therapy, making it a versatile tool in a home first-aid kit.

The wrap can help reduce pain and swelling for minor injuries such as bumps and sprains and soothe headaches that often come during this time of year.

$8 (was $24) at JCPenney

We all know someone who keeps misplacing or losing their earbuds. This holiday season, give them something to help keep those buds from disappearing.

This earbud case is made with vegan leather and sports a gold-tone swivel clasp, which adds a sophisticated touch to a handy item.

$10 at JCPenney

New Year’s Resolution time is just around the corner. This training jump rope will motivate your friends and loved ones to jumpstart their healthy new year.

At just 0.1 pounds, this lightweight jump rope is easy to turn for those fast-paced cardio workouts. It can be tucked into a gym bag or suitcase for convenient travel without adding bulky weight.

$8 (was $25) at JCPenney

The holidays and winter season are meant for snuggling on the couch or in bed with a good book, a cup of hot chocolate and a soft blanket. You can give that gift this year with one of these plush solid throws.

Available in six vivid colors, this velvet-textured blanket is JCPenney exclusive and is extra soft to the touch. It measures 60 by 50 inches, which is perfect for one or two people to cuddle up.

$10 (was $22) at JCPenney

Few things are better than coming home to a fully cooked meal. A slow cooker is a gift that gives the gift of time and convenience to your loved ones.

This 1.5-quart slow cooker is the perfect size for up to two people. Whether you have empty nesters, college students or single friends on your list, this gift will bring a smile to their face.

$13 (was $22) at JCPenney

We all know someone who loves making their kitchen and dining room as beautiful as the rest of their home. This salt and pepper set would be a lovely addition to any home.

These durable yet beautiful shakers are made with 100% stoneware and provide an artistic, traditional style. They are part of the Tabletops Carmine housewares collection.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.