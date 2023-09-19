Get 30% off Target Halloween costumes and accessories now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The official start of fall is is days away, and that means it’s time to start thinking about Halloween costumers for both you and your children.

If you’re not a fan of waiting until the last minute and throwing something together quickly before trick-or-treating, you can take advantage of a sale happening right now at Target.

This week only, you’ll save 30% on all of Target’s Halloween costumes and accessories, ranging from full costumes for adults, children and pets to wigs, masks and more. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 23.

If you miss out on the sale this time, be sure to keep an eye out for future discounts, as Target is sure to offer up other sales as we get closer to Halloween.

Take a look at 10 of the Halloween costumes and accessories you can save 30% on right now at Target.

$24.50 (was $35) at Target

If you’ve always longed to be a Sanderson sister, you can save $10.50 on this Adult Disney “Hocus Pocus” Sarah Sanderson Costume, now priced at $24.50.

The officially licensed costume includes a dress and petticoat with mesh sleeves and a full printed bodice. If you want to really make a statement, you’ll also save $6.48 on this Sarah Sanderson cape to pair with the costume, now priced at $15.12.

$10.50 (was $15) at Target

You’ll save $4.50 on this Disney Princess Ariel Halloween Wig, now priced at $10.50.

The wig is officially licensed by Disney and adjusts, so it should fit most children. You can pair it with this Ariel costume, now priced at $24.50.

$17.50 (was $25) at Target

If you have “Harry Potter” fans in your house, you can save $7.50 on this Kids’ Harry Potter Hermione Granger Costume with Attached Robe, now priced at $17.50.

The officially licensed costume from Warner Bros. comes with a twill robe that has a shiny satin hood lining and a felt Gryffindor patch. Though it’s not on sale, you can also purchase Hermione’s light-up wand for $39.50.

$42 (was $60) at Target

Calling all “The Mandalorian” fans! This “Star Wars” Grogu Halloween Inflatable Costume for adults is now on sale for $42, a savings of $18.

The costume is an inflatable jumpsuit that features Grogu inside his hovering pram. It comes with gloves of Grogu’s hands, plus a built-in fan and detachable battery pack.

$17.50 (was $25) at Target

This adorable Baby Pumpkin Halloween Costume Pullover Top with Hat from Hyde & EEK! Boutique is on sale for just $17.50, a savings of $7.50 from the regular price of $25.

The costume comes in three sizes between 0-18 months. Made of soft material, it includes a pullover top and hat, so it is easy to put on and remove.

$7 (was $10) at Target

Pets shouldn’t miss out on Halloween fun either! Save 30% on this Hyde & EEK! Boutique Skeleton Glow Hoodie Halloween Dog and Cat Costume if you order online for order pickup or same-day delivery. (The discount might not appear until you add to cart; check your order summary in check out.)

This pet costume is regularly priced at $10 each, but you can get it for $7. It comes in sizes from extra small through extra large — and it glows in the dark.

$24.50 (was $35) at Target

You can save $10.50 on this adorable Kids’ Super Mario Bros Mario Jumpsuit, now priced at $24.50.

The costume comes with everything your little one needs to be everyone’s favorite princess-saving plumber, including a long-sleeved top, lightweight denim overalls, faux suede gloves, an adhesive mustache and a felt hat with embroidered “M” logo.

$17.50 (was $25) at Target

If you’re not completely sure what you’d like to be this Halloween — or are looking for something simple that can be used for multiple costumes — you can save $7.50 on this Hyde & EEK! Boutique Adult Velvet Black Halloween Costume Cape, now priced at $17.50.

The luxe velvet hooded cape can be used for multiple costumes or worn as part of a spooky outfit. Designed for ages 18 and up, it features an attached hood that can be worn up or down.

$24.50 (was $35) at Target

This adorable Toddler Light Up and Sound Rider Fire Truck Halloween Costume from Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique is on sale for $24.50, a savings of $10.50 from the regular price of $35.

The costume includes a vest and hat and has lights and sounds to make it seem like a real firetruck. It requires AA batteries.

$3.50 (was $5) at Target

If you’ll be making your own creepy costume but are in need of some extras, you can save $1.50 on this 16-ounce bottle of Liquid Fake Blood from Hyde & EEK! Boutique.

Now priced at $3.50, the fake blood can be used as makeup for bite marks or wounds. If you don’t use it all on your costume, it can also be used for Halloween decor.

