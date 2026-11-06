My name is Aaron Monson, and I'm a sports reporter here in Great Falls! I was a news producer in Missoula for two years before, and now I get to tell the stories of athletes, teams, coaches and more across Northcentral Montana!

I was born and raised in Monroe, Washington, where I spent a lot of time playing music, spending time with my dog Gus, and camping with my family. The PNW is my favorite place on the planet, and Dick's Drive In beats In-N-Out every single day of the week.

I am also a diehard WSU Coug alumni. I was the 15th member of my family to go there, and I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communications in 2023 with a BA in Broadcast Television and Media Production. I also minored in sports communication. I spent most of my time at Wazzu with KUGR, the student-run radio station where I got to do play-by-play for all WSU team sports. That's where I got the itch to become a broadcaster, and I traveled to the Pac-12 basketball tournament and the N.I.T. in 2022.

Sports journalism's been something I've been passionate about ever since I was a kid. I'd wake up at 6 in the morning on Saturdays to watch College GameDay with my dad, and would stay up late for Pac-12 After Dark. Reporters like Tom Rinaldi, Stuart Scott, Scott van Pelt, and commentators like Gus Johnson, Yogi Roth, Jim Nantz, and Dave Niehaus have all been my idols ever since I can remember.

I'm also a Seattle sports head; I've been a sad Mariners fan my whole life. I miss the Supersonics, but the Seahawks have been a team that has brought me a lot of joy.

I'm incredibly stoked to be a reporter for KRTV. This area has so many untold stories, and I've been loving every second I've been here.