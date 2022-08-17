This elegant, arched full-length mirror looks stylish in any room—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A beautiful mirror is functional, practical and can add an attractive focal point to your room’s decor. Large mirrors reflect and enhance a room’s aesthetic, and they can even provide more natural light to the room if they’re placed near a window.

In addition to giving you a place to check your look, the right mirror can also add a touch of glamour to a room and make the space feel larger.

Arched, full-length mirrors, like the highly-rated NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror on Amazon, bring an additional architectural element to a room’s interior design.

Measuring 65 inches high by 22 inches wide, this elegant full-length mirror can lean against a wall or stand on its own, as it comes with a stand that can be attached to the back. Currently deemed a bestseller in Amazon’s floor and full-length mirrors category, this NeuType mirror is on sale for $142.99, a 25% discount from its standard list price of $189.99.

The golden-hued frame is made of aluminum alloy, which won’t crack or rust. The mirror itself produces a high-definition 1:1 real reflection, so nothing looks distorted. The mirror is also made with a shatterproof membrane, meaning that if something were to accidentally slam into it, the glass won’t spill out all over the floor.

Because of the arched top, this mirror would look great in homes with arched doors or hallways, though the minimalist design could also work in traditional spaces.

The mirror has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, from a total of over 4,800 ratings. Reviewers commented on how high-quality and stylish the mirror is. They also found it to be sturdy and easy to assemble. Most people felt it came well-packaged and liked the color of the frame.

“The most amazing part is the glass has absolutely no distortion,” wrote one reviewer, who wished they could give it 10 stars. “Not a glitch or wave from any angle and any distance. Crystal clear, true reflection. Worth every penny if you value quality.”

An Amazon reviewer named Bria echoed this sentiment, saying they are over 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and they liked that the mirror was large enough to provide a full-body reflection.

“The gold trim is super classy and adds an expensive looking quality to the mirror and my room,” Bria added. “Overall amazing and definitely worth the buy!”

You could use this mirror in several different areas of the home, such as your bedroom, bathroom, living room, entryway, hallway and more.

Where in your house would you put a large, elegant mirror like this?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.