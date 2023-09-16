Armed man attempting to approach Robert Kennedy Jr. at event arrested

During a campaign event in California, an armed man impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested when he tried to approach Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

In a social media post, Kennedy Jr. said that the man was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge, had two loaded pistols in shoulder holsters, and attempted to approach him at a Hispanic Heritage event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

"Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I'm also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response," said Kennedy Jr.

Pictures shared by Kennedy Jr. show that the suspect has tattoos on his arms, neck and hands. The Los Angeles Police Department later identified the suspect as a Hispanic male, according to ABC News.

"The suspect never brandished the gun or threatened anyone. He was taken to Wilshire Station, where there was talk of [the] FBI possibly handling," said the LAPD.

The Secret Service safeguards "major" presidential candidates, with eligibility and onset of protection decided by the Homeland Security Secretary, but on his social media post, Kennedy Jr. repeated his request to obtain more protection.

"I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection," he said.

Notably, Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, a former senator and attorney general, was assassinated during a 1968 Democratic presidential campaign.

Additional details regarding the suspect's booking are currently unavailable.

