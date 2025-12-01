In this edition of "At The Table," host Doug Mercado visits Heroes Rise Coffee Company in Great Falls - watch the video:

At The Table: Heroes Rise Coffee Company

Heroes Rise is at 5600 Seventh Avenue South. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

In this episode of "At The Table," host Doug Mercado visits Parker's BBQ Pit in Havre - watch the video:

At The Table: Parker's BBQ Pit

Parker's BBQ Pit is at 140 First Street in Havre. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call the restaurant at 406-400-2550.

In this episode of "At The Table," host Doug Mercado visits the Ocean Star Seafood restaurant in Great Falls - watch the video:

At The Table: Ocean Star Seafood

Ocean Star Seafood opened in January 2025 at at 1420 Market Place Drive in Great Falls. Menu items include traditional rolls and sushi (California, cucumber, avocado, tempura shrimp, etc); salmon platter; Cajun flavor seafood boil; sashimi deluxe; salmon teriyaki; filet mignon teriyaki; fried fish; and more.

Click here to visit the website, or call 406-770-3147 for more information.

In this episode of "At The Table," host Doug Mercado visits Bar NN Smokehouse in Great Falls - watch the video:

At The Table: Bar NN Smokehouse

Bar NN Smokehouse is at 1720 10th Avenue South in Great Falls. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

In the debut episode of "At The Table," host Doug Mercado visits Fire Pizza in downtown Great Falls.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

At The Table: Fire Pizza

Fire Pizza is at 107 Fifth Street North in Great Falls. Click here to visit the Facebook page.