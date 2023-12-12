22 cute and affordable gifts for teen girls

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Buying gifts for a teenage girl can be daunting: Are you sure your pick is unique enough? Does it fit her aesthetic? Will it still be cool by the time you give it to her?

Trends come and go, but as meticulous researchers of everything from beauty to arts and crafts to instant cameras, we’ve got a pretty good idea of which fads will stick. Maybe you’ve got a laid-back teen who loves backpack pins and bucket hats, or maybe she’s more into aromatherapy candles and crystals. Whatever kind of “girlie” you’re shopping for, we’ve got you covered at every price range.

Jump to: Gifts under $10 | Gifts under $15 | Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts around $100

Best Teen Girl Gifts Under $10

$7 at Amazon

There’s always something stylish about a monogram. If your girl always needs to have her favorite rings, necklaces and bracelets when she travels, this will not only keep them organized, but more importantly, it’ll save her from losing one of them on a trip. The jewelry box’s floral motif and bright rose hue are on-trend, and it’s got compartments for every bauble a girl could possibly need. Best of all, it even comes with a jewelry polishing cloth.

$10 at Amazon $10 at Target

Astrology has endured more than its fair share of skepticism over the years, but in her book, author and famed astrologer Chani Nicholas avoids vague predictions and wishy-washy language. Instead, “You Were Born for This” offers a framework for readers young and old to cultivate a greater understanding of themselves. The book explains the basics of astrology and lays out how one’s astrological chart might impact the way they move through the world. Most importantly, each chapter ends with a handful of questions to prompt deep self-reflection. The book is a must for astrology lovers, and even non-believers will likely find some insights within its pages.

$7 at Amazon

Resin is still all the rage right now, and each and every detail on these chunky four-inch keychains seems designed to delight. From the playful multi-color sequins inside, to the on-trend pink and gold butterfly pendant, to the plush fabric tassel, this adorable accessory will glam up any purse or backpack.

$10 at Amazon $10 at Walmart

This little tote’s got everything a make-up fan might want: It’s roomy, it’s waterproof, and it comes with make-up brush pockets to keep the products inside clean and foundation-smudge free. Plus, it’s available in a cow print for some nostalgic, feminine flair. (The zippers even feature heart-shaped cutouts.) Oh — and did we mention it’s also collapsible?

$8 at Amazon

If you’ve got a nature enthusiast on your list, these charming frog and ’shroom pins would provide a flash of flair to any bare bulletin board, denim jacket or backpack. With a near-perfect 4.8 stars on Amazon (and more than 1,000 reviews), these enchanting little guys are sure to be a hit.

Best Teen Girl Gifts Under $15

$19 at Amazon $14 at Walmart

You’re never too young to start getting sentimental, and this beautifully designed kit (available in multiple color schemes) has everything an amateur scrapbooker might want. Materials include a notebook and book cover, eight pages of themed stickers, two rolls of washi tape and more. If the girl for whom you’re shopping has ever uttered the word “cottagecore” to describe herself, this one’s got her name written all over it.

$13 at Amazon $15 at Target

These patches are made with only one ingredient, according to their description—hydrocolloid, which helps absorb fluid and reduce inflamed pimples to improve their appearance. Most pimple patches try to hide on the skin with a clear appearance and rounded edges, but these take the opposite approach with a loud-and-proud design that falls more in line with Gen Z’s embrace of acne as a part of life. With more than 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the message is clear: They’re cute and they actually work.

$16 at Amazon

Simple and chic, this bucket hat comes in multiple colors and designs and even includes a drawstring to ensure a snug fit regardless of head size. The embroidered smiley-face provides a whimsical touch, and the sloping brim promises to keep even the fairest skin safe from the sun.

$10 at Amazon $16 at Walmart

These relaxing lights will impart a warm, Instagrammable glow to any room. The set comes complete with 17 feet of fairy string lights, with 10 centimeters between each bulb — just enough room to hang a few cherished mementos in between. To that end, the lights also come with 50 clear clips to hold up all manner of pictures, ticket stubs and more. String them all up in a line, or in as many rows as you want to display small trinkets and priceless memories.

Best Teen Girl Gifts Under $25

$24 at Amazon $21 at Walmart

These hyper-glam, easy-to-use eyeshadows are a regular staple at the top of glitter eyeshadow buying guides for a reason. Glitter eyeshadows can get very messy very fast, but these chameleonic pigments come well packed in their containers and swipe on like butter. Use a little for a subtle look or layer it on for a bolder statement.

$24 at Amazon $26 at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works candles have become the stuff of legend, and after a whiff or two, you’ll see why: The company offers an intoxicating variety of scents, and their candles are known to have real staying power. Bath & Body Works’ special aromatherapy collection has sparked some of its best fragrances, including this ultra-relaxing eucalyptus-spearmint hybrid seen here. In an endlessly stressful world, there’s no indulgence quite like a whiff of this relaxing herbal medley.

$17 at Amazon $20 at Macy’s

Anyone can buy a bath bomb, but why not let the teen girl in your life create the exact kind of bath bomb she wants? Designed with vegan-friendly formulas and featuring ingredients like coconut oil, soothing essential oils and flower buds, this kit has everything needed to produce a relaxing, spa-like experience in any old bathtub. The kit includes a round metal mold for a smooth, professional look, as well as enough materials to make five unique bath bombs with six different colors. Word of warning: The recipient of this excellent, affordable gift might never leave the bathroom again — that is, until she runs out of bath bombs and comes begging to find out where you got this kit.

$21 at Amazon $14 at The Body Shop

Wintertime might be dry-elbow central for some, but that is not the case for anyone who has discovered the magic of The Body Shop’s best product — a shea body butter that can heal even the most parched skin. Better yet? It’s both vegan and derived from 97%natural ingredients. Your teen (and her skin) will thank you.

$17 at Amazon $18 at Sally

Haircare mavens know that drying your hair with a regular towel is not the way to go if you want long, luscious locks. It’s all about microfiber, which absorbs water faster while treating your follicles more gently. The Turbie Twist, a microfiber hair turban, goes one step further to protect strands from the elements and prevent frizz, and it comes in a bunch of cute colors to boot. These work well for anyone trying to protect their tresses, but they’re especially great for curly girls.

$16 at Amazon $16 at Target

This NYC-based brand dominates best-of lists for artificial nails—particularly in the “Best Designs” and “Best Reusable” categories — for good reason. Their colorful, eye-catching designs and their ease of use have made them a reliable top seller. Each pack comes with 24 nails sure to fit any hand size, and they’re bound to keep people asking, “Who did your nails?!” For girls seeking a more polished look with less hassle, these will be a gorgeous time-saver.

Best Teen Girl Gifts Under $50

$40 at Amazon $31 at Walmart

For weak, brittle hair, this mask is an absolute must-have—especially for those with a thick or coarse texture. This “ultra-moisturizing” formula features mango and shea butter to help repair breaks and prevent future damage: Just slather it on clean, damp hair, let it do its thing for a few minutes, and rinse for strong, shiny hair. This probably goes without saying, but it also smells amazing.

$50 at Amazon $50 at Walmart

Young folks might be enamored with Fujifilm’s Instax Minis, but if your teen is able to see past the marketing glow, our instant camera research indicates that the Kodak Printomatic has more to offer. This camera comes stocked with a microSD card, allowing users to upload pictures to a computer later. It’s also got a rechargeable battery, which makes it better suited for travel. And just like the Instax, this one comes in a spectrum of bright, poppy colors.

$34 at Amazon

Crystalya’s crystal gift set and its wooden display box were our top crystals of 2022 because of their high quality and careful curation. The stones come pre-cleansed and have been hand-picked for their beauty and metaphysical properties, so they’re ready to go from the moment the recipient lays eyes on their beautiful colors. The set also comes with a 50-page ebook, making it an ideal gift for anyone looking to get started with crystals.

$22 at Amazon

This four-in-one starlight projector, galaxy light, Bluetooth speaker and night light goes from slumber party to cozy mode in the blink of an eye. The dazzling lights can sync their movement to musical beats, and the light can also be adjusted for brightness when it’s time to sleep. Ideal for relaxing hangouts with friends and impressive TikToks.

$40 at Walmart $38 at Lululemon

This sleek, versatile, TikTok-famous bag can be worn either around the waist as a fanny pack or over the shoulder as a crossbody bag, and it’s a must-have for any would-be “it” girl. Need proof? The design, convenience and price point have made the bags so popular that they’ve periodically run out of stock. The 1L is the smaller of two sizes, and those who want a little more capacity can still snag the 2L for under $50.

Best Teen Girl Gifts Around $100

$110 at Amazon $170 at Zappos

Docs are a timeless wardrobe staple, and there’s no time like the winter to get a new, durable, fashionable pair of boots. Yes, they take some effort to break in (enough that Dr. Martens has published a guide detailing how to do so) but after that, they’ll last for years of constant use. Better yet, they’ll pair seamlessly with almost anything. Just ask Rory Gilmore.

$100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Description: These adaptable, prismatic lights can zhuzh up any teen room with millions of programmable colors. Cut along the designated lines, and you can adapt them to suit any set-up, and the app allows for customized mood lighting that can sync with music, movies and games. Voice control is also available through Alexa and Google Assistant. If you’re buying for a TikTok creator or a Twitch streamer, these are a more than safe bet.

