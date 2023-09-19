The 10 best lawn mowers, according to lawn care professionals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you’re buying a lawn mower, you have three big factors to consider, First, your yard itself. Is it big, small or medium-sized? Does it have inclines or rugged terrain? Are there lots of trees you have to maneuver around?

Secondly, you need to decide if you want to go with a gas-powered or electric mower. And finally, how much are you willing to spend?

The top brands in lawn mowers are John Deere, Toro, Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. These companies have been around for a long time and are generally trusted in the industry for durability and power. But there are several other excellent lawn mower brands to choose from. Here, lawn care experts offer their recommendations for the best lawn mowers in several categories.

When judging the best lawn mowers on the market, the experts interviewed used the following basic criteria.

What To Look For

Types of Lawn Mowers

Lawn mowers come in several varieties:

A walk-behind push mower is a manual mower that requires you to use your own strength to push forward.

A walk-behind self-propelled mower moves forward on its own as you guide it.

A riding mower allows you to sit and drive it like a tractor. They are best for large yards of ½ acre or more.

A robotic mower moves around the lawn on its own, controlled by an app on your smartphone or with onboard controls.

Power Source

Lawn mowers are either gas-powered, with a gas tank that needs to be refilled periodically, or electric, with a cord you plug in or a battery that needs to be charged regularly. Gas-powered mowers are more powerful, have a longer run time and tend to be more durable — but they also produce fumes and can be very loud. Electric mowers are generally pricier and less efficient. But the technology is evolving and improving quickly right now, so they are beginning to match gas-powered mowers in performance.

As society continues to grapple with environmental concerns, electric mowers seem more and more likely to be the go-to option of the future. The state of California is even about to start banning gas-powered lawn mowers. And Honda, which manufactures one of the most popular mowers on the market right now (the Honda NeXite Self-Propelled Mower), recently announced that it plans to discontinue its entire line of gas-powered lawn mowers later this year. “The decision to end lawn mower production is driven by market forces such as stricter environmental regulations, shifting customer preferences, and our focus on growing profitable products in our portfolio,” a Honda spokesperson said in a statement.

Price

Lawn mowers can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, depending on the type and model you select.

Yard Size or Run Time

For gas-powered lawn mowers, the manufacturer will tell you how many acres of grass the mower can cut in one outing. For electric-powered mowers, the manufacturer will give you an average run time until the battery needs to be recharged.

Weight

Lawn mowers can weigh as little as 2 pounds for a manual push mower and over 500 pounds for a riding mower. If you are considering a walk-behind push lawn mower, the weight is important, because it will affect maneuverability and how hard you have to work to push it.

Cutting Width

The cutting width will establish how much grass you can cut in a single pass. The wider the width, the fewer passes you’ll have to make.

Cutting Height

Most mowers will allow you to set the height you want the grass to be, usually within a range of cutting it 1 to 4 inches.

Special Features

The highest-priced premium mowers have features like special bagging and mulching capabilities or LED lights.

Our Recommendations for Best Lawn Mowers

1. Best Overall Walk-Behind Push Mower — Troy-Bilt 21 inch 140cc Briggs & Stratton Gas Push Lawn Mower

Type: Walk-behind push | Power source: Gas | Weight: 61 pounds | Cutting width: 21 inches | Cutting height: 1.25-3.8 inches | Yard size: Up to 1 acre | Value: $299-$309 (Home Depot and Tractor Supply Co.) | Special features: Side discharge and mulch capabilities

This is a powerful, reliable, and easy-to-use mower with large back wheels that make it easy to maneuver around hills and tough terrain. Rhys Charles, pro landscaper and founder of the lawn care site Lawn and Tractors, is impressed by the “159cc OHV engine and a 21-inch steel deck.”

Pros : 2-in-1 mulching feature, lightweight and nimble, six height adjustments

: 2-in-1 mulching feature, lightweight and nimble, six height adjustments Cons: No electric start, loud, needs periodic oil changes

2. Best Overall Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Mower — Toro 22 inch Recycler SmartStow Briggs & Stratton High Wheel FWD Gas Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Type: Walk-behind self-propelled | Power source: Gas | Weight: 71 pounds | Cutting width: 21 inches | Cutting height: 1-4 inches | Yard size: Up to 1/2 acre | Value: $449-$575 (Home Depot and Walmart) | Special features: Mulch, rear bag, side-discharge capable, traction high wheels, foldable and space-saving

Lawn experts like this mower for its ease of use, reliability and innovative mulching system that makes grass clippings extra fine. “For those who want a mower that does some of the work for them, the Toro Recycler offers self-propelled convenience without sacrificing precision,” says Zahid Adnan, gardener, horticulturist and the founder of The Plant Bible. “It’s perfect for navigating uneven terrain with ease.”

Pros : Folds up to save space, extra-fine grass clippings, works well on uneven terrain, powerful engine

: Folds up to save space, extra-fine grass clippings, works well on uneven terrain, powerful engine Cons: No instant/electric start, not great for very large yards, loud

Best Electric Walk-Behind Mowers

3. Best Electric Walk-behind Push Mower — Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Type: Walk-behind push | Power source: Battery | Weight: 37.5 pounds | Cutting width: 16 inches | Cutting height: Up to 3 â  inches | Run time: 45 minutes; good for up to ½ acre | Value: $299 (Amazon and Walmart) | Special features: Mulching and rear lawn mower bagger options

“This is an affordable, eco-friendly, and lightweight mower that runs on a battery-powered engine that delivers enough power and run time for small to medium-sized yards,” Charles says.

