The best Veterans Day restaurant freebies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dozens of restaurant chains around the country celebrate Veterans Day by offering discounts or free meals to those who have served our country or are currently serving.

In most cases, the deals are only good on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, but some restaurants extend the offer to include the weekend before or after or days leading up to the holiday. You will need to check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating and when.

You will likely need some sort of military ID or be in uniform to get the deal. Take a look at some of the restaurants that offer discounts or free meals to veterans.

MORE: Sam’s Club offers veterans and their families 60% off memberships

Applebee’s will once again be handing out free meals to veterans on Nov. 11.

Veterans can choose from eight different entrees including a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, steak, shrimp and more.

Bob Evans will also be offering free meals to veterans, but there meals are for breakfast, meaning you can choose somewhere else for dinner.

Choices range from French toast or pancakes to sausage gravy and biscuits.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree to veterans.

Everyone eligible will be able to choose a free meal from a special menu that includes salad, pizza and pasta.

Chili’s will be giving out a full entree to veterans on Nov. 11. Choices include soup and salad, quesadillas, a burger or chicken wings.

Adobe

Cracker Barrel will once again be offering U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Denny’s offered active, inactive and retired military personnel a free Build Your Own Grand Slam last year, so chances are the deal will be around again in 2023.

The deal was good on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. – noon and included two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs.

Hooters will be honoring veterans with a free meal on Nov. 11.

The deal is dine-in only and includes wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and salad. A beverage purchase is required.

Little Caesars gave veterans a free hot-and-ready lunch combo in 2022, which included four slices of Detroit-Style Deep Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

The pizza chain has not confirmed if they will be offering the deal again this year, but you’ll want to keep your eye out, as it’s a value of around $5.99.

Max & Erma’s offered a free cheeseburger to veterans in 2022.

The deal was good on Nov. 11 only, so if you have a Max & Erma’s near you, you’ll want to see if they’re offering it again this year.

Outback Steakhouse offers military veterans and service members (plus police, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff) 10% off their entire check all day, every day.

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Red Lobster will be offering free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips, which includes six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, plus crispy French fries and coleslaw.

You can get the voucher from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 11. It can then be redeemed any time Monday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 10 for dine-in only.

Red Robin will be giving veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11.

The deal is good for dine-in only.

Starbucks will once again be offering a free tall coffee to veterans, reservists, active duty service members and their spouses on Veterans Day.

Military veterans will receive a free meal from Travel Centers of America on Nov. 11.

You’ll want to keep them on your list if you’ll be traveling this Veterans Day.

White Castle will be offering a free combo meal to veterans and active-duty service members this year.

The deal is good on Nov. 11 for dine-in only.

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Not a veteran? Be sure to pass these deals on to one you know.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.