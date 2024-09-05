How to watch the UM Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks

The Montana Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this college football season for a top-25 matchup with former Big Sky Conference rival North Dakota.

The Griz, who opened their season last week with a 29-24 win over Missouri State, are ranked fourth, while the Fighting Hawks are ranked #23 after opening with a 21-3 loss at FBS Iowa State last week.

Montana and North Dakota are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. (Montana time) inside the Alerus Center.

The game will be broadcast on Saturday, September 7, by Midco Sports and will air on the MTN channel across Montana.

For the KRTV viewing area, the MTN channel is broadcast free over-the-air on digital channel 3.2; it is also carried on DirecTV channel 4.

Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+ or Midco Sports Plus.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

