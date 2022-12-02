Watch Now
How you can watch the Grizzlies vs NDSU on Saturday

Here is how to watch Saturday afternoon's football playoff game between the Grizzlies and the Bison.
Griz on TV
MISSOULA - The University of Montana Grizzlies football team will be taking on the North Dakota State University Bison in second-round playoff action on Saturday.

So how can you watch the Griz vs Bison game this Saturday? The game can be only viewed on ESPN Plus, which is a paid streaming service.

No over-the-air, cable, or satellite broadcast will be available.

The NCAA owns and manages all broadcast rights to playoff events, and partners with ESPN to distribute those games.

The game between the 8-4 Griz and the defending champion 9-2 Bison kicks off at 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

