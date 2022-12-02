How you can watch the Grizzlies vs NDSU on Saturday

MISSOULA - The University of Montana Grizzlies football team will be taking on the North Dakota State University Bison in second-round playoff action on Saturday.

So how can you watch the Griz vs Bison game this Saturday? The game can be only viewed on ESPN Plus, which is a paid streaming service.

No over-the-air, cable, or satellite broadcast will be available.

The NCAA owns and manages all broadcast rights to playoff events, and partners with ESPN to distribute those games.

The game between the 8-4 Griz and the defending champion 9-2 Bison kicks off at 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.



TRENDING

