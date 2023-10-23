Montana State football Week 9 press conference

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats are coming off a 42-30 win over Sac State, and now look ahead to their game at No. 9-ranked Idaho this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on MTN.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, nickel Miles Jackson and tight end Ryan Lonergan met with the media ahead of their top-ten road game at No. 9-ranked Idaho.

Vigen reflected on the Bobcats' win over Sac State in Week 8. He also gave an injury update which included Taco Dowler returning at receiver and punt returner, and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa being out for an extended period of time.

Jackson and Lonergan spoke about their performances against Sac State and the team's mindset going against Idaho. Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.