VIDEO: Montana State 59, Cal Poly 19

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats came off a bye week, ready to take the gridiron with a 59-19 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

With this win, the Bobcats continue the longest home-game win streak in Division 1 Football with 24 games.

The Bobcats Ty McCullouch showed his flash right away with a 65-yard punt return for the first touchdown of the game. In his return, Tommy Mellott threw for two touchdowns. Sean Chambers rushed for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns of his own.

