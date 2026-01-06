Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

WATCH: Montana State fans soak in championship celebration

Montana State fans
Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State fans celebrate after the Bobcats defeated Illinois State for the FCS national championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.
Montana State fans
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Montana State's championship win was a long time coming for Bobcat fans.

After 41 years, the blue and gold are celebrating another national championship after Montana State won an instant classic, 35-34 in overtime, over Illinois State to capture the crown.

It was the first overtime game in FCS championship history.

The game was attended by 24,105 fans, the largest FCS championship crowd since 1996.

More than half those fans were clad in Montana State colors, and they basked in the celebration on the FirstBank Stadium field for as long as crowd control staff allowed Monday night.

Watch reaction from fans:

Frenzied Montana State fans soak in championship celebration

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App