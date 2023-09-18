Montana State still #3, Montana slips to #13 in poll

MISSOULA — Montana State has company from another Big Sky Conference team in the top five of the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

The Bobcats remain ranked No. 3 after closing out their non-conference schedule with a 57-20 win over Stetson on Saturday. They're now just one spot ahead of Sacramento State, which launched up the rankings to No. 4 after upsetting Pac-12 foe Stanford 30-23.

The Hornets, who were eighth last week, are 3-0 this season and have won 22 consecutive regular-season games and 12 straight road games. They open their conference schedule with a huge game at Idaho this week.

Idaho is ranked No. 7 and Weber State is 10th. Both teams lost to FBS opponents last week for their first losses of the season. Montana slid one spot to No. 13 this week after narrowly escaping Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a 17-10 win over Division II power Ferris State on Saturday. Montana and Sac State are the only Big Sky teams carrying undefeated records into league play.

UC Davis is at No. 15, giving the Big Sky Conference six teams in the top 15. Eastern Washington, which notched a 40-29 win over then-No. 19 SE Louisiana last week, received votes but remains unranked.

Sac State was one of three teams to receive a first-place vote. South Dakota State received 52 first-place votes to hold onto the No. 1 ranking, and second-ranked North Dakota State received three first-place votes. No. 5 William & Mary follows Montana State and Sac State to round out the top five.

View the complete poll.