Montana State track and field teams sweep Al Manuel Invitational in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Montana State track and field teams swept the Al Manuel Invitational on Saturday in Missoula as the college outdoor track and field season got underway in Montana.

The Bobcat women won with 90 points while Montana finished in second with 46 and Eastern Washington was third with 37 points.

MSU's men scored 78 points while Montana was second with 56 and Carroll was third with 30.

MSU, UM, EWU, Carroll, Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech were all in attendance.

On the women's side, MSU's Macy White won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Elena Carter also won the 100 hurdles and long jump for the Bobcats. White and Carter also ran legs on MSU's 400-meter relay that also took first.

On the men's side, MSU's Drake Schneider won the 200 and 400 and Derrick Olsen added wins in the 100 and 110 hurdles.

For full individual results, click here.