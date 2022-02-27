Photos: Montana hosts Montana State for Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) shoots a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Abdul Mohamed (0) pushes towards the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) surveys his options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Abdul Mohamed (0) throws a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) finds an opening the the defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) tries to squeeze around University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) dunks the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) slam dunks the ball after an offensive rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) tries to get around University of Montana junior Josh Vazquez (3) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Nick Gazelas (2) looks for passing options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Amin Adamu (5) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) pumps up the crowd during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) drives toward the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore RaeQuan Battle (21) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Players fight for a rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) pushes for room during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A fan waves a sign during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) shoots a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Derrick Carter-Hollinger (35) separates head coach Travis DeCuire from a confrontation with a referee during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) looks for a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) sinks a jump shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) moves across the court during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) takes a shot in heavy traffic during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana student section cheers during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Robby Beasley III (5) looks to move into the key during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Robby Beasley III (5)shoots a windmill layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) moves the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) battles for control of the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Josh Vazquez (3) looks for a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) speaks with University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) sinks a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cameron Parker (11) passes the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Brandon Whitney (12) celebrates a call during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Scott Blakney (34) celebrates after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Jubrile Belo (13) celebrates a called foul during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) shoots a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Xavier Bishop (1) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Josh Bannan (13) confers with University of Montana junior Kyle Owens (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won, 80-74. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next