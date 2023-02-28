Watch Now
Big Sky Conference

Photos: Montana State hosts Montana in Brawl of the Wild

Montana and Montana State faced off in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild.

_DSC0365.jpg Montana's Mack Konig, right, attacks the basket while Montana State's Madison Jackson defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9867.jpg Montana women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger, left, and Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford chat before the game during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0074.jpg Montana's Gina Marxen, left, dribbles while Montana State's Grace Beasley defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0444.jpg Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) drives while Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0413.jpg The Montana State dance team performs during a break in action during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0398.jpg Montana Lady Griz basketball coach Brian Holsinger shouts instructions to his team during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9911.jpg Montana's Sammy Fatkin warms up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0094.jpg Montana State's Darian White attacks the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9921.jpg Montana's Carmen Gfeller goes through the starting lineup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9884.jpg Montana State's Darian White warms up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9954.jpg The Montana Lady Griz huddle up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9971.jpg Montana State's Kola Bad Bear goes through the starting lineup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC9991.jpg Montana State's Darian White looks to score during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0025.jpg Montana State's Lexi Deden blocks a shot attempt by Montana's Gina Marxen during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0006.jpg Montana State's Darian White looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0067.jpg Montana State's Leia Beattie passes the ball as Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver (13) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0078.jpg Montana State's Grace Beasley dribbles up the court during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0112.jpg Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver (13) and Sammy Fatkin (00) and Montana State's Taylor Janssen (24) look to rebound during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0148.jpg Montana State's Katelynn Limardo, right, looks to score while Montana's Libby Stump (1) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0162.jpg Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) shoots over Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0198.jpg Montana's Carmen Gfeller looks on during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0200.jpg Montana State's Grace Beasley shoots during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0238.jpg Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger talks to his bench during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0206.jpg Montana State's Madison Jackson drives to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0248.jpg Montana State's Darian White looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0268.jpg Montana State's Lexi Deden, center, battles for the ball with Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver, left, and Katerina Tsineke during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0457.jpg Montana's Mack Konig, right, drives to the basket while Montana State's Madison Jackson defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0303.jpg Montana's Katerina Tsineke (5) looks to drive past Montana State's Leia Beattie (15) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0313.jpg Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) high-fives teammate Sammy Fatkin (00) at halftime during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Lexi Deden Montana State's Lexi Deden looks to make a play while being defended by Montana's Dani Bartsch on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN / MTN Sports _DSC0335.jpg The Montana Lady Griz huddle up during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0211.jpg Montana's Libby Stump (1) looks to drive while Montana State's Grace Beasley (3) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0440.jpg Montana's Gina Marxen (22) looks to drive during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0463.jpg Montana's Sammy Fatkin looks to pass through Montana State defenders during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0583.jpg Montana's Mack Konig drives during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0476.jpg Montana's Libby Stump, right, drives against Montana State's Darian White during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0501.jpg Montana's Gina Marxen (22) drives as Montana State's Grace Beasley (3) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0483.jpg Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) shoots as Montana State's Katelynn Limardo (11) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0565.jpg The Montana Lady Griz bench looks on during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0640.jpg Montana's Sammy Fatkin goes up for a layup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0690.jpg Montana State's Leia Beattie (15) looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0752.jpg Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford speaks to her team during a break in action during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0874.jpg Montana State's Darian White gets to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0743.jpg Montana State's Taylor Janssen (24) high-fives teammate Lexi Deden during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0859.jpg Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford calls for subs during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0840.jpg Montana State's bench celebrates during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0892.jpg Montana State's Lexi Deden (21) drives as Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0888.jpg Montana's Libby Stump (1) shoots over Montana State's Madison Jackson (20) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0986.jpg Montana State's women's basketball team huddles up after beating Montana during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0952.jpg Montana State's Lexi Deden (21) speaks with Kola Bad Bear, left, Katelynn Limardo, back center, and Darian White during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC0932.jpg Montana's Libby Stump (1) and Dani Bartsch (40) and Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) look to rebound during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC1073.jpg Montana State's Kola Bad Bear and former Bobcat player and assistant coach Blaire Braxton embrace after the Bobcats defeated Montana during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

