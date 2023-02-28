Photos: Montana State hosts Montana in Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Montana's Mack Konig, right, attacks the basket while Montana State's Madison Jackson defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger, left, and Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford chat before the game during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Gina Marxen, left, dribbles while Montana State's Grace Beasley defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) drives while Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

The Montana State dance team performs during a break in action during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana Lady Griz basketball coach Brian Holsinger shouts instructions to his team during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Sammy Fatkin warms up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White attacks the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Carmen Gfeller goes through the starting lineup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White warms up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

The Montana Lady Griz huddle up before the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Kola Bad Bear goes through the starting lineup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White looks to score during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Lexi Deden blocks a shot attempt by Montana's Gina Marxen during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Leia Beattie passes the ball as Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver (13) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Grace Beasley dribbles up the court during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver (13) and Sammy Fatkin (00) and Montana State's Taylor Janssen (24) look to rebound during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Katelynn Limardo, right, looks to score while Montana's Libby Stump (1) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) shoots over Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Carmen Gfeller looks on during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Grace Beasley shoots during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger talks to his bench during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Madison Jackson drives to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Lexi Deden, center, battles for the ball with Montana's Keeli Burton-Oliver, left, and Katerina Tsineke during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Mack Konig, right, drives to the basket while Montana State's Madison Jackson defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Katerina Tsineke (5) looks to drive past Montana State's Leia Beattie (15) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) high-fives teammate Sammy Fatkin (00) at halftime during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Lexi Deden looks to make a play while being defended by Montana's Dani Bartsch on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. KYLE HANSEN / MTN Sports

The Montana Lady Griz huddle up during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Libby Stump (1) looks to drive while Montana State's Grace Beasley (3) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Gina Marxen (22) looks to drive during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Sammy Fatkin looks to pass through Montana State defenders during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Mack Konig drives during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Libby Stump, right, drives against Montana State's Darian White during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Gina Marxen (22) drives as Montana State's Grace Beasley (3) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) shoots as Montana State's Katelynn Limardo (11) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

The Montana Lady Griz bench looks on during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Sammy Fatkin goes up for a layup during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Leia Beattie (15) looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford speaks to her team during a break in action during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Darian White gets to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Taylor Janssen (24) high-fives teammate Lexi Deden during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford calls for subs during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's bench celebrates during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Lexi Deden (21) drives as Montana's Carmen Gfeller (20) defends during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Libby Stump (1) shoots over Montana State's Madison Jackson (20) during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's women's basketball team huddles up after beating Montana during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Lexi Deden (21) speaks with Kola Bad Bear, left, Katelynn Limardo, back center, and Darian White during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana's Libby Stump (1) and Dani Bartsch (40) and Montana State's Kola Bad Bear (10) look to rebound during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana State's Kola Bad Bear and former Bobcat player and assistant coach Blaire Braxton embrace after the Bobcats defeated Montana during the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

