Biscoff doughnuts are back at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Biscoff for the second year in a row, bringing back a doughnut that was loved by fans last year and introducing two brand-new treats.

The new limited-time Biscoff collection includes the return of the Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut and new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut and Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut.

The new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut is a shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, then dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle.

The new Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing topped with Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream and Biscoff Cookie crumble. The returning Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut is the simplest of the collection, as it is a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut that’s simply dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.

Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff doughnuts are available in-store and for pickup or delivery. You can also find the collection in a 6-pack at select grocery stores.

While the Biscoff doughnuts have previously been on Krispy Kreme’s menu in other countries, last year was the first time they made their way to the U.S.

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff doughnuts landed for the first time in the U.S., so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “These doughnuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness.”

Krispy Kreme did not disclose how long the Biscoff doughnuts will be in stores, but the upcoming Valentine’s Day collection could take their place, so you’ll want to grab them soon.

Don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you or just need more Biscoff in your life? You can make your own Biscoff doughnuts by following a recipe directly from the brand that uses their cookie butter spread, which you can find at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart.

Will you be grabbing Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff doughnuts before they’re gone again?

