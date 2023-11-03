Blinken urges Gaza conflict pause as Israel invasion expands

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel, urging the nation's leaders to “pause” fighting in Gaza in order to facilitate the delivery of essential aid to the besieged region.

The secretary held a private meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Friday morning and will meet with other top officials, including members of Israel’s War Cabinet.

Blinken's visit on Friday marks his third trip to Israel since the conflict started on Oct. 7, and comes in response to President Joe Biden's call for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting in order to arrange the evacuation of dual citizens and foreigners in Gaza, secure the release of over 240 hostages held by Hamas, and boost humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilians.

While specific details of Blinken's private meeting with Netanyahu were not disclosed, Blinken did mention on Thursday that he would emphasize Israel's right to self-defense while also advocating for adherence to the rules of warfare. Additionally, he said he would discuss potential postwar scenarios for governing the territory in the event that Israel eradicates Hamas, and try to prevent the conflict from widening.

"We’re determined that this conflict not spread, and we’ll be talking to both the Israeli government and partners in the region about what all of us are doing to prevent that from happening,"Blinken said.

This visit comes as Israeli military officials say that their forces have effectively completely surrounded Gaza City, and a significant number of them have entered the region.

According to Israeli officials, this densely populated area serves as a primary stronghold for Hamas militants, containing an extensive network of bunkers, command centers and underground tunnels, and the conflict there has involved direct confrontations with Hamas militants.

Gaza has been under a total blockade since Hamas attacked Israel last month, and this most recent barrage of strikes in Gaza is worsening the already dire humanitarian situation there.

Lack of fuel, food, water and medical supplies is causing tremendous human suffering.

Evacuations are giving some hope, but escaping Gaza is nearly impossible for the thousands who are hurt, lost, or afraid of being caught in the fighting.

In the past week, Israel has allowed some humanitarian relief through the region, but the U.S. says the continued attacks make distributing that relief extremely dangerous.

Evacuations have picked up at the border crossing between southern Gaza and Egypt, with U.S. officials saying more than 70 American citizens were able to leave the territory Thursday, but hundreds more are still waiting to get out.

