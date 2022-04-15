Body of elderly man reported missing has been found

The Billings Police Department reports that Kephart's body was found by volunteers near the 500 block of Shiloh Road.

At this point, investigators do not believe that there is anything criminal related to his death.

No other information has been released yet.



(1st REPORT, APRIL 13, 2022) The Billings Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Monday night.

The department said it is "actively physically searching" 88-year-old Roger Kephart, who was last seen Monday in the area of his residence on Heritage Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Kephart suffers from dementia, police said on Twitter, and wandered away in the area. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing long john pants and a button-up dark orange flannel.

Officers were using infrared drones to assist in the search.

Please call 406-657-8200 with any information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

