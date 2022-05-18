Watch

Body recovered from Clark Fork River near Superior

superior alberton missoula map
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:11:12-04

A body has been found in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says a body was reported near the bank of the river shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the area of River Bend Road.

Sheriff Toth says the body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and an autopsy.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula County Search & Rescue assisted with the recovery of the body.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you as we get more information.

