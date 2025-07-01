Tinder tests facial recognition technology to verify user identities

Dating app Tinder is testing new facial recognition technology aimed at reducing fraud and impersonation, as well as rebuilding trust with its users.

The feature, first reported by Axios, is called "Face Check," and it is now mandatory for Tinder users in California. It prompts users to take a short video of themselves, which then creates a biometric face scan to verify the user's identity, that they are a human and that the scan matches their profile photos.

According to Axios, the feature also checks to see if the user's face matches other profiles. Once verified, users will get a special badge on their profile.

This verification process is part of Tinder's efforts to ensure people on the platform are who they claim to be, potentially addressing concerns about catfishing and fake profiles.

The company has not yet announced when the feature might roll out to users in other states or countries.

