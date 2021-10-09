Class B roundup: No. 2 Townsend tops No. 4 Columbus

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Townsend 43, Columbus 22

TOWNSEND—In a Southern B showdown, it was the No. 2 Townsend Bulldogs that came out on top 43-22 over the No. 4 Columbus Cougars.

The two teams traded scores to open the game, before the Cougars turned a Trey Hoveland interception into a passing touchdown from Caden Meier to Kaeden Daniels to take a 22-14 lead. Two possessions later, the Bulldogs were able to force a fumble and tie the game at 22-22 right before the half on a pass from Hoveland to Gavin Vandenacre.

The second half, the Bulldogs found their stride putting up three more scores while holding the Cougars scoreless en route to the victory. With the win, the Bulldogs move into sole possession of first place in the Southern B.

Manhattan 26, Three Forks 7

MANHATTAN—While Manhattan (2-4, 1-2) and Three Forks (3-4, 0-3) had to deal with unrelenting rain throughout the duration of the game, it was no match for the Tigers who rolled past the Wolves 26-7.

Logan Vasarella led the way with two rushing touchdowns, propelling Manhattan to their first conference win of the season. Michael Swan also contributed with a 41-yard sweep to the end zone, as well as Austin Devers’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Jones.

Looking ahead to next week, both programs are playing a pair of tough opponents on the road. Three Forks is headed to Columbus to take on the undefeated Cougars while Manhattan travels to Jefferson.

Glasgow 30, Conrad 8

CONRAD—Glasgow continued its hot streak in the Northern B division with a 30-8 win over Conrad.

Neither team scored during the first quarter, but the Scotties broke through when Kyler Hallock rushed in for a score, and Gage Siefert recovered a Conrad fumble in the end zone to make it 16-0 at half.

The Scotties (6-1) would coast from there. Glasgow now faces rival Malta (6-0) at home next week in a game that should determine the Northern B divisional champion.

Class B scores

Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0

Florence 45, Missoula Loyola 7

Huntley Project 50, Colstrip 0

Malta 20, Cut Bank 0

Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6

Eureka 21, Whitehall 7

