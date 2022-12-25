Rosters for 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game announced

BILLINGS — The rosters for the 76th annual East-West Shrine Game have been announced.

This year's game will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte. Each team is comprised of 40 of the top high school football players from across the state. Two players from Canada will also play — one for the East and one for the West.

The East team will be coached by Lewistown's Derek Lear. Lear coached the Eagles to a 12-0 record in 2022 and its first Class A state championship in 21 years. The West team will be coached by Helena Capital's Kyle Mihelish. Mihelish guided the Bruins to 12-0 mark and the Class AA state title, their first in 11 years.

The game, billed as the state's premier all-star football event, has been played since 1947 and raises money for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where, according to a press release, expert care is provided regardless of a family's financial means.

In the past 10 years the game has raised more than $1 million, the release stated. For information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.

The West won last year's game in Great Falls by a 40-21 score. It was the West's second consecutive win, which snapped a three-game streak for the East. The East leads the all-time series 41-34.

Following are the rosters and alternates for the 2022 game:

EAST ALL-STARS

Centers: Seth Benge, Billings Central, 5-10, 230; Austin Slate, Bozeman, 6-2, 215.

Guards: Jaxon Tucker, Billings West, 6-3, 255; Travis McAlpin, Lewistown, 5-11, 220; Raven Hensley, Great Falls, 5-10, 265.

Tackles: Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 6-6, 270; Brendan Lockhart, Great Falls, 6-1, 225; Everett Carr, Bozeman, 6-5, 280.

Tight ends: Luke Smith, Bozeman, 6-4, 215.

Wide receivers: Royce Robinson, Lewistown, 6-4, 190; Braydon Cline, Big Sandy, 6-3, 205; Augustus Nunez, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 185; Mateo Civitarese, Notre Dame (Calgary, AB), 6-2, 206.

Running backs: Archie Lafurge Jr., Great Falls CMR, 5-11, 180; Rafe Longin, Great Falls, 5-9, 180; Kade Boyd, Billings Central, 6-0, 180.

Quarterbacks: Jake Casagranda, Bozeman, 6-3, 205; Cole Taylor, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 210; Gage Norslien, Lewistown, 6-2, 195.

All-purpose: Drew Humphrey, Billings West, 6-0, 195.

Defensive tackles: Wyatt DeVoss, Great Falls, 6-2, 225; Logan Hughes, Billings Central, 6-4, 215.

Defensive ends: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 6-2, 230; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 210; Camden Johnson, Laurel, 6-0, 190.

Inside linebackers: Clay Oven, Billings Central, 6-2, 205; Jett Boyce, Lewistown, 6-0, 205; Tyler Schoen, Chinook, 6-0, 195; Chris Garcia, Billings West, 6-1, 210.

Outside linebackers: Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, 6-3, 185; Garrett Mitrione, Belt, 6-0, 190; Mathew Golik, Lewistown, 6-4, 195.

Cornerbacks: Avery Allen, Bozeman, 5-8, 165; Zander Dean, Sidney, 5-11, 170; Evan Cherry, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 180.

Safeties: Travis Hadley, Billings Central, 6-0, 170; Connor Hash, Shepherd, 5-10, 165; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 5-11, 175.

Kickers: Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 6-3, 175.

WEST ALL-STARS

Centers: Jesse Hughes, Dillon, 6-1, 250; Leo Scafani, Whitehall, 5-11, 220.

Guards: Zach Tierney, Butte, 6-3, 270; Kai Nash, Whitefish, 6-1, 220; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton, 6-1, 215.

Tackles: Austin Beuhler, Helena Capital, 6-5, 255; Tate Templeton, Missoula Sentinel, 6-3, 275; Jonathan Luhmann, Florence, 6-5, 280.

Tight ends: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, 6-3, 225; Dylan Christman, Helena, 6-6, 250.

Wide receivers: Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-0, 185; Eli Nourse, Dillon, 5-7, 185; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown, 6-7, 200; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 5-9, 165; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 5-8, 150; Willem Arseneau Ernest Manning (Calgary, AB).

Running backs: Tom Carter, Helena Capital, 6-1, 180; Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel, 6-1, 185.

Quarterbacks: Jarrett Wilson, Polson, 5-11, 185; Patrick Duchien, Florence, 6-2, 205.

All-purpose: Jace Stenson, Butte, 6-2, 205.

Defensive tackles: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, 6-1, 235; Case Kruse, Manhattan, 6-4, 220; Montana Cohenour, Whitefish, 6-3, 270.

Defensive ends: Colten Rice, Florence, 6-1, 195; Nick Walker, Bigfork, 6-3, 205; Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel, 6-4, 225.

Inside linebackers: Cy Stevenson, Libby, 6-2, 205; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 6-2, 205; Ridger Jones, Townsend, 6-0, 175.

Outside linebackers: Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius, 6-0, 185; Liam O'Connell, Hamilton, 6-1, 190; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 6-1, 180.

Cornerbacks: Fynn Ridgeway, Whitefish, 6-1, 200; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 6-3, 175; Elijah Ratliff, Thompson Falls, 6-1, 170; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-1, 180.

Safeties: NIck Michelotti, Helena Capital, 6-4, 195; Colter Petre, Helena, 6-1, 170; J.J. Dolan, Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 165; Caden Hansen, Dillon, 6-4, 175.

EAST ALTERNATES

Mason Christianson, Bozeman Gallatin; Armand Fair, Billings Senior; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Seth Bailey, Joliet; Mason LaPlante, Great Falls; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy; Ace Becker, Stanford; David Wohlfeil, Huntley Project; Austen Hobbs, Froid-Lake; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs; Camryn Mears, Malta; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Asher Feddes, Belgrade; Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR; Morgan Fast, Glasgow; Luke Donnally, Huntley Project; Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR; Bridger Vogl, Belt; Juliun Benson, Wolf Point; Sean Mehling, Hardin; Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview; Riley Cline, Miles City.

WEST ALTERNATES

David Marshall, Helena Capital; Paul Mousel, Helena Capital; Ben Parks, Missoula Hellgate; Shannen O’Brien, Helena; David Burgess, Helena; Ethan Rodriquez, Bigfork; Bryce Gilliard, Bigfork; Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate; Carson Anderson, Helena; Treyton Graham, Dillon; Dylan Graham, Helena Capital; Dawson Sweat, Townsend; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier; Gage Sliter, Kalispell Glacier; Joey Michelotti, Helena Capital; Hudson Grovum, Helena Capital; Tyler Roberts, Helena Capital; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges; Henry Gross, Helena Capital; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Tyler Burden, Drummond-Philipsburg; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Joey Lauerman, Helena Capital; Joey Seliskar, Helena; Quinn Hanson, Helena Capital; Jesus Garcia, Townsend; Trent Wilson, Polson; Trevor Rausch, Missoula Sentinel; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls.

