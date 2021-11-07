Class A roundup: Laurel and Lewistown advance

Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17

Repeating is seldom easy, but Laurel's football guys are still on track. The Locomotives eliminated Frenchtown in Saturday's quarterfinal 34-17 in a game much closer than the final score. Laurel's defense was the difference maker coming up with four interceptions in the second half.

Laurel jumped on top 14-3 when Jakob Webinger blocked a punt that was scooped up by Owen Younger and returned just over 10 yards for a touchdown. Then with Laurel driving again, the Broncs went to work with an interception. That sparked the offense as Eli Quinn hit Sully Belcourt on a crossing patter to pull within 14-10.

After Frenchtown recovered an onside kick, Quinn fired to Connor Wright for a catch-and-run down to the one yard line. Moments later the Broncs led 17-14.

Laurel kicker Kyle Desmet accounted for the next two scores booting a game-tying 26-yard field goal just before halftime. He hit another late in the third quarter for a 20-17 Laurel lead.

Frenchtown was marching in the fourth before Kyson Moran picked off his second pass of the day, a deep ball from Quinn returned to near midfield. That led to a 24-yard Beau Dantic run around the right side and a 27-17 Laurel lead.

Konnor Gregerson capped the scoring on a 17-yard TD catch from Moran.

Laurel (8-0) will host Polson (9-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. semifinal. Hamilton and Lewistown meet in the other semi.

Lewistown 39, Sidney 28

Lewistown built a big lead early, and held on late for a 39-28 win over Sidney in the State A quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles turned a pair of first half turnovers into points. Following an interception from Gage Norslien, Chance Fields found Luke Clinton for a 30 yard touchdown to make it 6-0.

After a Sidney fumble, Jett Boyce made it a 13-0 game with a 5 yard run. The second half saw more fireworks from the Lewistown offense, Fields and Norslien both scored rushing touchdowns to make it 26-0 at half.

Another Fields to Norslien connection made it 32-0 entering the fourth quarter when the Sidney offense and defense came to life.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in less than two minutes to open the final frame. After a touchdown pass from Zander Dean to make it 32-8, Lewistown fumbled the football deep in their own territory giving Sidney the ball back.

Dean found Grady Nelson for a touchdown on the very next play for a 14 yard TD pass. After Sidney recovered an onside kick, they scored again to make it 32-22 with 10 mins remaining in the game.

Lewistown would grind down the clock and score again to make it 39-22, and another late Sidney score couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Golden Eagles will advance to the Class A semifinals against Hamilton.

