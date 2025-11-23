Big Sky champ Montana State gets #2 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana #3

Montana State has a home-field path through the FCS playoffs.

By virtue of its 31-28 victory over Montana on Saturday in the 124th Brawl of the Wild, the Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. The announcement was made Sunday during the FCS Football Selection Show on ESPN.

With the No. 2 seed, Big Sky Conference champion MSU (10-2) has home-field advantage through the semifinal round.

Montana (11-1) received the No. 3 seed, meaning the Bobcats and Grizzlies could potentially meet in the semifinal round in Bozeman. Montana and Montana State have never met in the FCS postseason.

The No. 1 overall seed went to defending FCS national champion North Dakota State (12-0). Tarleton State (11-1) of the United Athletic Conference is the No. 4 seed.

