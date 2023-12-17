Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Keelan White, Junior Bergen, Braxton Hill break down semifinal win over NDSU

MISSOULA — The No. 2-seeded Montana Grizzlies punched their ticket to the FCS national championship Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a thrilling 31-29 victory over North Dakota State in double overtime.

Montana (13-1) won its 10th straight game and is heading to the national championship game for the first time since 2009.

PHOTOS: MONTANA WINS DOUBLE-OT THRILLER OVER NDSU TO ADVANCE TO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, junior receivers Keelan White and Junior Bergen and senior linebacker Braxton Hill met with the media after the game to talk about the win over the Bison in what was an instant classic in Missoula.

To see the press conference, see the video above.