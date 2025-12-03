Montana Grizzlies sign 20 players, including 9 from Montana in early signing period

MISSOULA — The early signing period began Wednesday around the college football world for high school recruits, and the Montana Grizzlies got busy right away by signing 20 new players.

The Treasure State led the way as the Griz inked nine in-state products. That includes a pair from right in their backyard as Missoula Hellgate athletes Evan Pyron and Parker Link made their commitments official.

Two more came from Billings, which included Central standout William Snell, and then a late commitment from Merek Fisher of Billings Skyview who flipped from Montana Tech on Monday.

Also coming from the Class AA ranks are Derek Opitz of Helena Capital who joins his older brother Hayden at UM, as well as Belgrade wide receiver Wesley Ehret and Lincoln Senter from Great Falls CMR.

Two more come from the Class B ranks in Red Lodge's Kougar Kappel and Malta's Dawson Hammond round out the Montana talents.

The Grizzlies also found plenty of talent from Washington once again with four players coming from there, as well as Texas, California, Hawaii, Arkansas, Utah and Iowa all proving fruitful.

The positional breakdown is fairly even, as well. Four players signed as defensive linemen, with cornerback, safety, wide receiver and offensive line also mostly represented with the positions fairly spread out.

The early signing period continues through Friday, followed by the regular signing window which comes in early February.

State breakdown



Montana - 9

Washington - 4

California - 2

Arkansas - 1

Hawaii - 1

Iowa - 1

Texas - 1

Utah - 1

Position breakdown



DL - 4

DB - 4

ATH - 3

OL - 2

WR - 2

LB - 1

TE - 1

RB - 1

QB - 1

K/P - 1

The following are breakdowns and bios of the 20 new signees for the Montana Grizzlies from gogriz.com.

Morgan Dodson, K/P, 6-2, 205, Pasco, Wash. / Chiawana HS

High School: Four-year letterwinner in both football and soccer… First Team All-Conference kicker, punter, and defensive end as a senior, plus honorable mention tight end… First Team All-Conference kicker as a junior… 146 consecutive PATs in his career (100%)… Finished with 7-for-12 field goals and a long of 43 yards… Posted 12 sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior… Standout multi-sport athlete and First Team All-State soccer forward as a junior… Also earned Second Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention soccer honors in previous seasons… Team captain in soccer… Helped lead Chiawana to a 31–4 record during his four varsity soccer seasons, with league championships every year and a 2024–25 state semifinal appearance… Listed as a five-star prospect as a kicker

Personal: Son of Riley and Sarah Dodson… Plans to major in Business… Career goals include performing at the highest level in college and earning All-Conference honors… Enjoys hunting and runs an outdoor-focused Instagram account with over 5,000 followers.

Wesley Ehret, WR, 6-2, 180, Belgrade, Mont. / Belgrade HS

High School: Four-year letterwinner in football, three-time letterwinner in track, and two-time letterwinner in basketball (on track to earn a fourth track letter)… Football captain as a junior and senior, track captain as a junior and senior… Recipient of the Coaches Award for leadership… All-Conference and All-State receiver in 2024, and Returner of the Year in 2025… Senior season totals included 1,000 all-purpose yards, 505 total yards, 495 receiving yards on 39 receptions, 345 kick return yards (#1 in state), 165 punt return yards (#2 in state), 2 interceptions, and 4 touchdowns… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 4 prospect in the state.

Personal: Son of Judith Ehret and Junior Adams, a former Montana State All-American receiver… Plans to major in Sports Medicine… Career goals include playing in the NFL, building strong relationships in college, and excelling academically to maintain options beyond football… Known for athleticism and versatility, including the ability to perform a backflip.

Merek Fisher, TE, 6-6, 230, Billings, Mont. / Skyview HS

High School: A three-sports standout at Skyview in football, basketball and track… Played all over the field for the Falcons at tight end, tackle, D-end, and linebacker… Earned Eastern AA All-Conference honors as a junior at tackle and an all-state honorable mention… Took fourth at the Class AA state track meet in the discus as a junior as well with a throw of 158 feet, 6 inches… Also played on Skyview's boys state championship basketball team… Was second leading receiver for the Falcons as a senior with 32 YPG and 296 yards total on 29 catches with one TD… Also posted 50 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks with a forced fumble on defense… A three-year starter.

Personal: Holds a 4.0 GPA… Was originally committed to Montana Tech… Plans on studying sports medicine, kinesiology or physical therapy… Will be a third-generation UM alum.

Dawson Hammond, ATH, 6-0, 170, Malta, Mont. / Malta HS

High School: Four-year letterwinner in football, basketball, and track… Key contributor to Malta's 2024 State Championship football team that finished 13–0… Two-year football captain and two-year basketball captain… Football MVP in 2025 and Offensive Player of the Year in 2024… Basketball Defensive Player of the Year in 2025… Earned All-State honors in football in 2024 and 2025, plus All-Conference recognition in 2023, 2024, and 2025… Track All-State honoree in 2025… Career totals include 114 receptions for 2,482 yards, 35 receiving touchdowns, 41 all-purpose touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and three pick-sixes… First 1,000-yard receiver in Malta history and one of just three in the state of Montana as a junior.

Personal: Son of Nate and Carly Hammond, and Kari and Tracy Elletson… From Malta, Montana… Plans to major in Business Management… Career goals include playing football at the University of Montana and eventually returning to work on the family farm and ranch… Related to former Montana defensive back Evan Epperly and MSU athletes Nate and Kari Hammond… Carries a 4.15 GPA.

Brady Jay, QB, 6-1, 180, Moses Lake, Wash. / Moses Lake HS

High School: Standout quarterback for Moses Lake High School (WA 4A)… League Player of the Year and two-time League Offensive Player of the Year… Led Moses Lake to a league championship and an 8–2 record… Delivered one of the most prolific seasons in Washington prep football, totaling 50 touchdowns in 10 games… Threw for 3,180 yards, 45 passing touchdowns, and completed 70% of his passes, adding 5 rushing touchdowns… Named Columbia Basin Big Nine MVP, Offensive MVP, and First-Team Quarterback… Across three varsity seasons, put together 6,879 passing yards, 98 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, and a 68.9% completion rate in 23 games. He has also added 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns… A multi-sport athlete, Jay is also a three-year starting guard for the basketball team and a district champion sprinter in track & field…. Owns a personal best of 10.97 in the 100m, and won district titles in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay this past spring… A three-star prospect rated by 247Sports… Also rated the No. 172 QB in the class of '26 and the No. 40 overall player in Washington

Personal: Son of Moses Lake head coach Brett Jay, who has coached him throughout his career… Also had interest from Boise State, Washington State, and Eastern Washington where he was a two-time summer camp MVP.

Kougar Kappel, S, 6-0, 180, Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS

High School: Three-year varsity letterwinner in football and track and field, one-year letterwinner in basketball… Key contributor to Red Lodge High's three consecutive conference championships in football (2023–2025)… Three-time All-Conference and two-time All-State in football, and three-time All-State in track and field… Senior football totals included 149 carries for 1,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, 16 receptions for 311 yards, 47 solo tackles, and 4 interceptions… Consistent performer on both sides of the ball and in multiple sports throughout high school.

Personal: Son of Melissa Davis and Brad Kappel… From Red Lodge, Montana… Plans to major in Business Finance… Career goals include continuing to work hard and becoming the best athlete and person possible.

Dane Kellner, S, 5-11, 170, Honolulu, Hawaii / Punahou HS

High School: Four-year letterwinner in football, basketball, and track and field… Team captain in both football and basketball as a senior… Standout two-way athlete earning Sophomore All-Conference honors at defensive back, followed by Junior and Senior All-State recognition… As a senior recorded 42 tackles, 5 interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns), and 3 TFLs in eight games… Basketball State Championship MVP in 2024, helping Punahou capture a 28–8 season and the state title… Track and Field long jump State Champion in 2024 and All-State high jumper as a freshman… Also a four-year contributor in both basketball and track with consistent postseason success… A three-star prospect as rated by 247Sports and the No. 28 player in Hawaii.

Personal: Son of Bart and Gina Kellner… Comes from a strong athletic lineage with his father competing in football at Willamette, his grandfather at Stanford, and his brother at the University of San Diego… Enjoys surfing, golfing, and snowboarding… Aims to play football at the highest level while earning a strong education, with long-term interests in sports medicine or coaching.

Owen Liechti, OL, 6-7, 285, Ankeny, Iowa / Ankeny HS

High School: Varsity letterwinner in football and basketball… Earned First Team All-District honors as a senior and Second Team All-District honors as a junior… Allowed zero sacks across 10 games in his senior season… Played varsity football at both Ankeny Centennial (2024) and Ankeny High (2025), contributing to teams that finished 8–3 and 7–3 respectively… Also lettered in varsity basketball during the 2024–25 season.

Personal: Son of Laura and Seth Liechti… Plans to major in Business and pursue an MBA… Focused on growth both academically and athletically, emphasizing discipline and commitment… Comes from a strong athletic family, with relatives who competed in collegiate volleyball and basketball at Nebraska, Sioux Falls, Northwestern College, and DMACC.

Parker Link, ATH, 5-10, 170, Missoula, Mont. / Hellgate HS

High School: Twelve-time varsity letterwinner with four letters each in football, basketball, and track… Two-year football captain (2024, 2025)… Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and recipient of the Chance Geery Toughness Award… Key contributor to Hellgate's basketball success, including Conference Championships in 2022–23 and 2023–24 and the 2022–23 State Championship… Earned Second Team All-Conference honors at punter (2023–24) and safety (2024–25)… Three-time All-Conference and 2025 All-State performer in track… Sixth Man of the Year in basketball for the 2023–24 season… Senior year totals included 1,008 all-purpose yards, 7 touchdowns, 83 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and a pick-six… Career totals include 1,474 receiving yards, 394 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, 785 kick return yards, 223 tackles, and 11 interceptions.

Personal: Son of Myles and Keri Link… Plans to major in Business… Career goals include working into the two-deep and earning a starting role at the collegiate level… Related to Montana State Hall of Fame running back Paul Schafer… A 4-handicap golfer.

Cooper Neer, LB, 6-3, 205, Kennewick, Wash. / Kennewick HS

High School: Three-year football letterwinner and four-year track and field letterwinner, also lettering once in basketball… Two-time All-Conference First Team linebacker (2024, 2025)… Posted 47.5 tackles as a senior, including 32 solo stops, averaging nearly six tackles per game… Earned multiple team honors, including the Vince Cejka Award in both football and basketball as a sophomore, and Captain Award, Friday Night Defensive Player, and Most Valuable Teammate honors in football as a junior… Added another Captain Award and Friday Night Defensive Player recognition as a senior… Member of Kennewick's record-breaking 4x100 relay team, competing at the state championships as a sophomore and junior, and regularly qualifying for the prestigious Pasco Invite.

Personal: Son of Jenn and Aaron Neer… From Kennewick, Washington… Interested in careers that blend athletics and the medical field and focused on helping others… Active in Buddy Club supporting life-skills students and attends FCA weekly… Has been in honors programs since middle school… Enjoys board games, pickleball, mountain biking, pickup basketball, and spending time with family.

Jayden Nicholas, CB, 6-0, 170, Suisun City, Calif. / De La Salle HS

High School: Rated a three-star prospect out of De La Salle and the No. 280 overall player in California by 247Sports… Helped lead De La Salle to a top 15 national ranking in 2025… A two years starter on both sides of the ball… As a DB totaled 39 tackles and 2.5 TFLs… Also forced a fumble and picked off a pass… Also played wide receiver and caught 4 passes for 137 yards and one TD… Returned six kickoffs as well for a total of 195 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per tote… Chose Montana over offers from Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, and Northern Arizona, Sac State, Washington State, San Diego State, Nevada, UNLV, and San Jose State.

Mac Olsen, DL, 6-4, 245, Manti, Utah / Manti HS

High School: Four-year letterwinner in football and a 2025 team captain… Key contributor to one of Utah's premier 3A programs, helping lead Manti to state runner-up finishes in both 2023 and 2025… Three-time All-State selection (2023, 2024, 2025)… Breakout senior campaign included 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 79 total tackles… Logged 254 career tackles and 27 sacks in three years… Had previously committed to Fresno State… Also held offers from Air Force, EWU, Idaho, and Idaho State… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports with a No. 33 overall rank in the state of Utah

Personal: Son of Steve and Jen Olsen… Plans to major in Sports Medicine… Career goals include becoming an All-Conference performer and competing for a national championship… Enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing, and wake surfing in the summer.

Derek Opitz, DT/LS, 6-3, 250, Helena, Mont. / Capital HS

High School: Four-year varsity football letterwinner and two-time track and field letterwinner… Football captain in 2025… Key contributor to Capital High's State Championship teams in 2022 (12–0) and 2024 (11–1)… Honors include Honorable Mention All-Conference Guard (2023), First Team All-State Offensive Guard (2024), and Honorable Mention All-Conference Defensive End (2024)… Football accolades also include Most Improved Offensive Lineman (2023) and track Most Improved and Hardest Worker (2025)… Consistent performer on both sides of the ball and in track and field.

Personal: Son of Chad and Angie Opitz… Plans to major in Business… Father played football for Montana, and brother Hayden currently plays for the Griz… Career goals include sharing snaps on the field with his brother, contributing to the team, making new friends, and enjoying the Missoula experience… Lifelong Griz fan with a love for animals.

Evan Pyron, DE, 6-3, 225, Missoula, Mont. / Hellgate HS

High School: Three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track… Academic All-State all four years in football, basketball, and track… First Team All-Conference tight end and Second Team All-State tight end as a junior; Second Team All-Conference tight end as a sophomore… Senior season totals: 24 receptions for 225 yards, 53 tackles, and two touchdowns… Career totals: 62 receptions for 674 yards, 158 tackles, and four touchdowns… Football team captain for three seasons… Winner of Hellgate's 1/11th team culture award in 2025… Lettered four years in football, two years in basketball and track… Basketball conference champion in 2023… Track standout with a 6th-place finish in shot put and top-10 finish in discus in 2025… Also competed in the 4x100 and field events… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 5 overall prospect in Montana

Personal: Son of Krista and Dave Pyron… Mother Krista (née Redpath) played basketball at Montana… Plans to major in Physics… Career goals include playing in the NFL or becoming an engineer… Enjoys Dune, is a lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan, and plays the tenor saxophone… Won a high school robotics competition.

Elijah Rincon, DE, 6-3, 230, Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Downey HS

High School: As a senior posted 39 tackles in 11 games with 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 9 hurries with a forced fumble… Helped Downey to a 9-2 record his senior season with a league championship at 5-0 in the Gateway conference… Had previously been committed to Cal Poly, and had received interest from Cornell and Utah Tech with interest from Boise State and EWU.

Personal: Holds a 3.8 GPA.

Courtney Rogers, RB, 6-2, 200, Blytheville, Ark. / Blytheville HS

High School: Multi-sport athlete who competed in football, basketball, baseball, and track throughout his high school career… Two-year football team captain at Blytheville High School under coach Rod Stinson… Earned All-Conference honors in both 2023 and 2024… Collected multiple game balls from 2022–2025 and was named the Kentucky Fried Chicken Player of the Game in 2025… Set the school record for most touchdowns scored across a five-year span… Helped lead Blytheville to a 7–3 record and a No. 3 conference finish in 2025… Senior season totals included 168 carries for 1,938 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Personal: Son of Phoenicia Rogers… Plans to major in Physical Education with long-term goals that include earning degrees in physical education and pursuing real estate, and finance… Aspires to use sports to mentor and develop young athletes, build financial independence through property ownership, and help others do the same… A community-oriented person who loves church, giving back, and helping people become better versions of themselves… Enjoys reading in his free time and avoids TV and video games.

Lincoln Senter, ATH, 6-5, 250, Great Falls, Mont. / C.M. Russell HS

High School: Two-year varsity letterwinner in football and basketball… Football captain in 2025… Earned Honorable Mention All-Conference and Academic All-State recognition in 2024… Began playing football as a freshman and quickly developed into a key contributor for CMR.

Personal: Son of Tom and Janae Senter… Originally from Silverton, Oregon… Plans to major in Business… Career goals include completing a successful academic and athletic career in college and leveraging those skills for long-term success in life.

William Snell, WR, 6-4, 195, Billings, Mont. / Central HS

High School: Four-year varsity letterwinner in football and track, two-time varsity letterwinner in basketball… Key contributor to Billings Central Catholic's football success, including a 23–1 record, Class A State Championship, and two Eastern A Conference titles… Special Teams Player of the Year and Academic All-State honoree… All-State wide receiver/ cornerback, All-Conference basketball, and All-State track performer… Track highlights include 400m Class A State Champion, Midland Roundtable top 10 400m, and divisional champion in the 100m and 200m… Senior football totals: 1,413 all-purpose yards, 783 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 261 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 348 kick/punt return yards, 14 total touchdowns, 17 tackles, and 5 interceptions.

Personal: Son of Kasey Dreamer-Littleowl and William F. Snell, stepdad Josh Littleowl… From Billings, Montana… Plans to major in Criminology… Career goals include making an impact at the University of Montana, helping people on and off the field, pursuing a career with the FBI, and eventually coaching… Member of the Crow and Fort Belknap tribes.

Rodney Weatherspoon, CB, 6-0, 175, Fort Worth, Texas / Byron Nelson HS

High School: Helped lead Byron Nelson to a 2025 UIL Texas State Championship and a 10-3 record… Totaled 21 tackles as a senior with 2 TFLs with one INT and 5 forced incompletions and 3 pass breakups… Is also a power lifter with a 300-pound clean and was timed at a 10.83 100… Also held offers from Montana State, Navy, Austin Peay, and Tennessee State.

Josiah West, OL, 6-6, 260, Prosser, Wash. / Prosser HS

High School: A three-star prospect out of Prosser High that was rated the No. 33 overall recruit in the state of Washington according to 247Sports… Also held offers from Air Force, Montana State, EWU, and Idaho.