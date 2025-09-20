Defense holds strong, offense struggles as No. 4 Montana State tops Mercyhurst

BOZEMAN — After beginning the season with two losses, Montana State needed a couple wins to close out nonconference play and take some momentum into their Big Sky schedule.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats got what they needed — though not as convincingly as expected — and got past a still-overmatched Mercyhurst squad 17-0 Saturday at Bobcat Stadium, one week after routing San Diego 41-7.

Montana State built a 17-0 halftime lead, leaning on a rushing attack that featured five different ball carriers and rolled up 152 rushing yards. Julius Davis and Adam Jones scored first-half touchdowns and Myles Sansted kicked a 22-yard field goal, as the Bobcats scored on all three of their possessions before intermission.

The Lakers, making their second strip to Bozeman from Erie, Pa., in as many years, showed improvement from last year's showing (a 52-13 MSU win) but were still unable to put points on the scoreboard.

Mercyhurst had two sustained drives in the first half and threatened to score on its first possession — the Lakers moved to the Montana State 23-yard line, but back-to-back penalties moved the ball back to the 43-yard line — and had a 19-play drive in the second half. The Lakers got to the Bobcat 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but they lost 4 yards on first down, lost 20 yards on penalties and lost 8 more on a sack by MSU defensive end Zac Crews.

Following a short Montana State possession, the Lakers again drove deep into Montana State territory, getting all the way to the Bobcats' 1-yard line. But the drive ended with Mercyhurst quarterback Adam Urena throwing an interception to Ryan Krahe.

Urena had 206 passing yards, as Mercyhurst finished with 263 yards of offense compared to Montana State's 354 yards.

LACKLUSTER OFFENSE: After a decent first half, Montana State's offense was unable to get on track in the second half. Quarterback Justin Lamson was intercepted in the end zone on the Bobcats' first possession of the second half, and the team went three-and-out on its second possession. MSU was able to run out the clock after Krahe's interception, eating up the final 4:34 of the game clock.

Lamson finished with 121 yards and an interception on 12-of-17 passing, while the team finished with 233 rushing yards on 41 carries. Colson Coon had a team-high 71 yards on five carries, Davis finished with 55 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts and Jones had 44 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

BEND, DON'T BREAK: Montana State's defense gave up four long drives and allowed the Lakers to convert 4 of 7 fourth downs and control time of possession. But the Bobcats consistently bowed up in the red zone and kept Mercyhurst off the scoreboard despite the Lakers having multiple scoring opportunities.

The Cats finished with 10 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced and recovered fumble.

DOWLER THE DB: Taco Dowler gets much of the hype for Montana State, but twin brother Caden has been impressive in the Bobcats' secondary to start the season. Caden Dowler, a safety, led the team in tackles Saturday with nine stops, including six solo and two tackles-for-loss. He had good defense on one Mercyhurst pass into the end zone and made a couple touchdown-saving tackles.

After battling injuries the bulk of his Montana State career, the Billings native has 27 total tackles in four games this season, which is tied with Cole Taylor for the team lead.

WHAT’S NEXT: Montana State kicks off Big Sky Conference play with its fourth consecutive home game of the season. Eastern Washington visits Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Bobcats have won the past four games in the series with the Eagles, including a 42-28 victory in Cheney, Wash., last season. This year, Eastern Washington was 0-3 going into Saturday's game versus Western Illinois.

