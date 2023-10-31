Coming to Great Falls: 'Napoleon Dynamite Live'

GREAT FALLS — The cult classic film "Napoleon Dynamite" is coming to Great Falls - but with something you won't see during a standard screening at a movie theater.

This showing will also feature a live discussion with several stars from the movie - Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

The 2004 movie - filmed in the small town of Preston, Idaho - features a teen named Napoleon Dynamite who works to help his new friend Pedro become the new class president at school.

If you're a person who breeds ligers for their skills in magic - wondered if chickens have large talons - ever built a cake to impress your crush - hurled food at your pet llama - made yourself a dang quesadilla - this might be right up your alley.

The event will be at the Mansfield Theater in the Great Falls Civic Center at 8pm. on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Mansfield Theater website states: "This unique evening includes a screening of 'Napoleon Dynamite' followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries."

Tickets range from $36.50 to $55.50; to buy tickets or for more information, click here.

