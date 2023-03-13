A Waiting Child: Joseph

Every month MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month A Waiting Child takes us to Missoula to meet 11-year-old Joseph who loves Legos.

"Joseph is an 11-year-old boy who has been through quite a few challenges but he is sweet and fun and amazing," said case manager Heidi Day. "He has a kind soul and truly a nice little gentleman."

"What I like to do for fun is I like to play legos, bakugans, beyblades," Joseph said. "What I like to build is characters, trucks, cars, buildings. What I am looking for in a family who is open-hearted, sweet, kind, and spends quality time with me. I like playing video games because you get to build cities, you get to build stuff, you get to build ancient wonders and it is very fun."

"A good family for Joseph would be somebody that is kind-hearted and sweet and nurturing, somebody that is going to be there for him and provide for him and give him a good family," Day said.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

TRENDING

