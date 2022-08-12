BUTTE — Every month, we feature a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program. This month we are in Butte to meet 13-year old Cheyenne.

She is an animal lover, a loyal friend, and loves to fill her time with activities: "I like to do gymnastics, volleyball, I like to read, sing and dance, color and draw and diamond art."

With Cheyenne’s love for animals, she’d love to have a family who has pets: "My favorite animals are horses, ponies, cats, kittens, puppies, dogs, bunnies, and hamsters."

More than anything, Cheyenne is hoping to find a loving, forever family.

She said, "A good family would like for me always being there for you, helping you out on schoolwork or homework, always being there for you when you get home from a friend's house and always be there for you if you need help with anything. Because I never had a forever family before that just wanted me and wanted me in their family and I just kind of wanted one."

MTN News A Waiting Child: meet Cheyenne

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.